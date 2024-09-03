This spectacular photo shows an osprey with a rainbow trout in its talons after it plucked it from a loch on a wildlife reserve near Forfar, Angus. Picture: Darren Dawson / SWNS

The National Parks and Wildlife Service at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is delighted to confirm that a pair of Ospreys has had bred successfully in the midlands.

Following a historic record of confirmed breeding by a pair of Ospreys in Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland in 2023, this is now the second record of a breeding pair on the island of Ireland in modern times.

Ospreys were extinct as a breeding bird in Ireland over two hundred years ago, but have continued to visit the island as part of their migratory pattern since their re-establishment as a breeding species in Scotland.

Ospreys at Aviemore, Scotland. Picture: Charlotte Graham

Two years ago, the NPWS established an Osprey Reintroduction Programme which aims to establish a viable population of breeding Ospreys in Ireland in the long term.

This latest confirmed breeding show encouraging signs of the quality of habitat in Ireland, and the positive impact of our biodiversity actions.

The birds were first reported to the NPWS in May and staff have been monitoring their progress and welfare since that time.

In the event of unintentional disturbance, an incubating Osprey will flush off the nest, leaving its eggs exposed to both predation and the weather. Without the insulating warmth of the parent bird, eggs can chill and fail. The chicks too are vulnerable, as they rely on continuous cover from the parent until their down develops to waterproof feathers. NPWS were delighted to confirm breeding success as a single chick has successfully fledged this year.

Managing the return of this vulnerable species is highly dependent on respecting their need to be left undisturbed during their breeding cycle and fledging stages of their young. The NPWS has been working closely with Inland Fisheries Ireland, the landowner and local angling communities, who have all been part of this success story.

Last week, nine Osprey chicks were released into the wild in Waterford by the Irish Minister of State for Nature and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan TD, and NPWS staff as part of the Osprey Reintroduction Programme - now in its second year. NPWS can confirm that this pair in Leitrim are not related to chicks released through the programme.

They are a naturalised pair and it is possible that this is a first attempt at this location, as previous efforts remain unconfirmed.

Ospreys are a medium-sized raptor with a distinctive brown eye-stripe that feed primarily on fish and need habitats close to rivers, lakes or coastal areas, which ensure a sufficient supply. They are known to be monogamous, faithful to both their mate and their nest site.

The majority of Ospreys in north-west Europe migrate to western Africa more than 3,000 miles away, before returning in the spring, including to Scotland and elsewhere in the UK, as the population recovers from historic persecution.

The Osprey is a protected species in Ireland along with all birds of prey.

The NPWS would like to acknowledge the support and cooperation of the landowner, Inland Fisheries Ireland and local and angling communities, which have all contributed to the successful breeding of the Ospreys.

Their support, will enable us all and future generations to enjoy the return of these magnificent birds to Ireland.