NSA Next Generation programme delivers practical training for aspiring sheep farmers

Recent workshops delivered to aspiring sheep farmers from the National Sheep Association (NSA) have given valuable insights and hands-on experience, offering an encouraging glimpse into the future of the UK sheep industry.

Topics covered have included sustainable parasite control and shearing and wool processing, and have been led by leading names from the UK sheep industry including independent sheep adviser Nerys Wright who delivered an engaging and interactive session. Participants at the workshop led by Nerys had the opportunity to discuss parasite challenges faced on their own farms, while gaining specialist knowledge from a respected expert.

NSA then joined forces with British Wool to deliver two practical shearing workshops. These training sessions began with an overview of the importance of shearing, industry guidance on welfare standards and biosecurity. Attendees also had the chance to try their hand at shearing themselves before being guided through the wool grading process. Attendees rounded off the day with a tour of on-site processing facilities, offering a rare insight into how fleece is transformed into yarn.

The sessions, organised and funded as part of NSA Next Generation – a programme dedicated to encouraging and supporting the sheep farmers and service providers of the future, have been well received by the young farmers benefitting from them. Lucy Bywaters from Holmfirth, West Yorkshire attended an ‘Introduction to shearing’ day and said: “The workshop was really informative and was perfectly tailored to our group. It was excellent how practical and hands on it was.”

Further workshops will soon be announced that will deliver best practice advice for lambing time, with locations in Scotland and Northern Ireland ensuring the useful workshops reach budding young sheep farmers in all corners of the UK.

Attention is also now turning to the NSA Next Generation Ambassador Programme, with applications for the 2026 intake due to open next month. NSA will be seeking 12 enthusiastic young people with a passion for the sheep sector to take part in the year-long development programme. Application forms will be available on the NSA website in November.

NSA Next Generation event organiser Anna Wilson commented: “The recent success of the NSA Next Generation workshops has fuelled the excitement for next year’s Ambassadors Programme. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our future sheep farmers to gain invaluable experience and knowledge to help them on their journey in the sheep sector.”

The NSA Next Generation initiative continues to play a vital role in supporting and developing the next wave of sheep industry professionals, equipping them with the skills and confidence to thrive in the sector.

For more information and to stay up to date with upcoming events, visit the NSA website at National Sheep Association | NSA.