NSA Northern Ireland stalwart named in King’s Birthday Honours List
and live on Freeview channel 276
Edward, who farms alongside his family in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, receives this honour in recognition of his services to the sheep industry.
He first became involved with NSA more than 30 years ago after winning a competition in NSA Sheep Farmer magazine. This stimulated further interest in the work of the organisation as a whole and in Northern Ireland specifically and ultimately led to his management of NSA Northern Ireland, a role that has seen Edward represent the UK sheep sector in several countries across the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He has been an important representative of the sheep sector in Northern Ireland joining endless industry meetings with key officials. Having also served as regional Treasurer and Chairman, he was awarded the NSA Bob Payne Award in 2010, recognising an unsung hero within the association and was made an Associate of the Royal Agricultural Society in 2016.
Edward commented: “This news came as an unexpected surprise. I have enjoyed representing and fighting for the sheep sector but couldn’t have done it without a good team and especially my wife Heather who has always been patient, supportive and understanding throughout the last 40 years.”
Edward’s contribution to NSA has included much work to support the next generation of sheep farmers.
Following the sad death of NSA Chair Samuel Wharry, also from Northern Ireland, Edward was instrumental in the development of the NSA Samuel Wharry Memorial Award that, since 2018, has allowed four enthusiastic young sheep farmers to travel to countries including Australia, New Zealand, France, Norway and Iceland researching farming enterprises in the different nations.
Advertisement
Advertisement
NSA Chief Executive, Phil Stocker, said: “We are delighted that Edward has been chosen for this award and all of us at NSA send big congratulations to him. It is well deserved and worthy recognition of all the things he has done and continues to do for the sheep industry.”Away from NSA, Edward has been involved with several breeds and breed societies including Clun Forest, Dutch Spotted, Ile de France and Lleyn and has helped to promote the breeds in the UK and abroad with work to transport sheep embryos to the USA as part of ongoing work to introduce a greater diversity of breeds to America.