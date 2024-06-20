Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is pleased and proud to congratulate NSA Northern Ireland Development Officer, Edward Adamson, who has received an MBE as part of the recently announced King’s Birthday Honours List.

Edward, who farms alongside his family in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, receives this honour in recognition of his services to the sheep industry.

He first became involved with NSA more than 30 years ago after winning a competition in NSA Sheep Farmer magazine. This stimulated further interest in the work of the organisation as a whole and in Northern Ireland specifically and ultimately led to his management of NSA Northern Ireland, a role that has seen Edward represent the UK sheep sector in several countries across the world.

He has been an important representative of the sheep sector in Northern Ireland joining endless industry meetings with key officials. Having also served as regional Treasurer and Chairman, he was awarded the NSA Bob Payne Award in 2010, recognising an unsung hero within the association and was made an Associate of the Royal Agricultural Society in 2016.

Edward Adamson, the Northern Ireland Development Officer at the National Sheep Association, is the recipient of an MBE for his services to the sheep industry. (Pic: Freelance)

Edward commented: “This news came as an unexpected surprise. I have enjoyed representing and fighting for the sheep sector but couldn’t have done it without a good team and especially my wife Heather who has always been patient, supportive and understanding throughout the last 40 years.”

Edward’s contribution to NSA has included much work to support the next generation of sheep farmers.

Following the sad death of NSA Chair Samuel Wharry, also from Northern Ireland, Edward was instrumental in the development of the NSA Samuel Wharry Memorial Award that, since 2018, has allowed four enthusiastic young sheep farmers to travel to countries including Australia, New Zealand, France, Norway and Iceland researching farming enterprises in the different nations.

