NSA Roadshow Northern Ireland: Sheep farming in a changing world

This type of landscape is created by our grazing animals and particularly sheep in the hills

In Northern Ireland the event will be held in Corr’s Corner Hotel, Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey, BT36 4TQ at 7.30 pm on 6th December.

The UK is going through the biggest changes to farming experienced in generations, and this within a wider changing world. Farming, food, and land management are all highly affected by challenges posed by climate change and the loss of the natural world – and this is compounded by significant economic, social, and political uncertainty.

For sheep farming we are on the cusp of substantial changes in trade patterns with trade deals advanced with Australia and New Zealand, alongside a complete revamp of farming, food and environmental policy that will restructure farm support. But while there are many risks and challenges there are equal opportunities, and the future is bright for those willing to adapt and move with the changing tides.

NSA is working tirelessly to defend sheep farming, to position it as one of the solutions to many of the world’s challenges, and to take actions to turn some of our opportunities into reality. Come along to hear about some of the work being done and also to hear suggestions about the route to take to succeed in the future.

Programme:

- Introduction and welcome by NSA Northern Ireland Region Chair Jonny Farmer

- NSA Northern Ireland Regional Development Officer Edward Adamson: What is NSA doing to defend, protect, and lead the sheep industry in these changing times?

- William Irvine, Co Armagh, Deputy President from Ulster Farmers Union will talk about the implications of the impending N.I. Climate Change Bill, and its effects for the sheep sector.

- NSA Activities and Campaigns Officer, Chris Adamson: Importance of NSA membership and getting involved