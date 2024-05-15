NSA welcomes delay of the Welsh Sustainable Farming Scheme
In a written statement made yesterday (Tuesday 14 May) the Cabinet Secretary, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, confirmed that the proposed SFS transition will now start in 2026.
Confirmation was also given that the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will be available for claimants in 2025.
The news has been well received by industry stakeholders.
NSA Cymru Development Officer, Helen Roberts, commented: “This very welcome announcement will now give us chance to work with Welsh Government in partnership to deliver a scheme for a successful future for Welsh farming.
“The scheme needs to work for all sectors and there is still much discussion to be done around, tenancy, commons, new entrants, cross border etc but it is a huge step in the right direction and one where we can deliver for food, climate and our culture.”
NSA Chief Executive, Phil Stocker, added: “It is a welcome relief that the new Cabinet Secretary seems to be listening to the concerns of Welsh farmers over proposed future farm support.
“NSA is hopeful the delay of the launch of the SFS will allow time to be taken carefully to make the changes necessary to ensure the scheme continues to support farmers to continue actual farming, producing food sustainably alongside improving the environment.”