NSPCC Helpline’s NI base marks 10 years of helping adults keep children safe

AN NSPCC service to advise and support adults who may have concerns about the safety and wellbeing of a child has celebrated 10 years in Northern Ireland.

The NSPCC Helpline first began taking calls in 1991 and in autumn 2014, due to increasing demand, a base opened in Belfast employing six staff.

That base has now grown to 43 employees who work via a dedicated centre in the charity’s North Derby Street offices and is one of three bases in the UK – Manchester, Birmingham and Belfast.

Over the past 10 years the NSPCC Helpline has made almost 6,000 referrals to local agencies in Northern Ireland. This is an average of almost 600 a year.

Helpline referrals in Northern Ireland have taken action to help children experiencing neglect, physical abuse, emotional abuse and sexual abuse/exploitation and concerns about a parent/adult’s health or behaviour.

Helpline has also supported adult survivors of abuse in Northern Ireland.

Staff in all three bases take calls and contacts from all over the UK. The snapshots below are some examples of calls to the Helpline from Northern Ireland over the past decade.

It’s estimated that one in 20 children throughout the UK have experienced sexual abuse. And child sexual abuse is under-reported by adults.

The NSPCC Helpline is trying to change that with a purpose of supporting any adult or professional who works with children who is worried about a child's safety or wellbeing.

The Helpline can take action on behalf of anyone who has concerns that a child is either being abused or neglected or who is at risk of abuse or neglect.

However, it doesn't have to be an emergency or a report about child abuse – Helpline staff also offer a range of other support to parents, carers and professionals.

They can answer queries about the right age to leave a child home alone, how to keep children safe online, or how to support children’s mental and emotional wellbeing.

There is also a dedicated ‘whistleblowing’ Helpline, which can be contacted for any concerns around child protection issues within the workplace, or other professional organisations.

Practice Manager Adrian Somerville was one of those first six people working at the Helpline in Belfast back in 2014.

He recalls: “At the start there was only a manager and five practitioners. And for the first few years we sat at the back of the Childline office – I sat in the corner,” he laughs.

“From the very start, we were taking a huge number of calls, and it was obvious that there was a real need for the Helpline service.

“Talking to us about concerns you may have can make life-changing differences for a child who may be suffering from abuse.

“We understand some people may be concerned about revealing their identity when contacting the Helpline, and so you don't have to tell us who you are, where you live or share your contact details.

“As with any dilemma, there’s no perfect answer. But reporting a concern is the answer that is going to help make sure a child is safe.”

Joanne McDonnell is the Helpline Belfast Service Head. She says: “I am immensely proud of the Helpline base in Belfast.

“The fact that the base has grown significantly over the past 10 years is testament to the hard work, passion and commitment of the child protection specialists who are there 365 days a year to provide expert safeguarding advice and support.

“The Helpline in Belfast focuses on ensuring the babies, children and young people in our communities have a voice and are protected from harm.

“It is a privilege to come to work every day knowing that you are supporting staff to help keep children safe.”

Any adults concerned about a child’s safety or wellbeing can contact the NSPCC helpline at [email protected] or by calling 0808 800 5000.