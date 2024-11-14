The Letters from Santa raise vital funds and bring much happiness to all.

AS the festive period approaches, many parents, grandparents and carers will be wondering how they can make the season as special as possible for their little ones.

The NSPCC is proud to promote their much-loved Letter from Santa, perfect for families looking to make Christmas even more special.

On average, a child will contact Childline by phone or web chat every 45 seconds this Christmas and the charity is calling for support to ensure the service continues to be there for children and young people when they need it.

One way to help the charity is to donate when ordering a Letter from Santa, which has become a tradition in many homes during Christmastime.

The NSPCC has eight designs that guarantee there’s the perfect one for every child. These designs include ‘The Christmas Express’ – with a magical flying train, ‘Christmas Around the World’ – which celebrates festive traditions in different cultures as well as a letter for ‘Baby’s First Christmas’. On top of this, every note can be personalised with details specific to them, ensuring each child feels truly special.

The NSPCC’s Letter from Santa also recently won The Big Christmas Wishlist Award in the ‘For the Kids’ category.

Letter from Santa is easy to order – simply head over to the NSPCC website and check out the range of designs on offer.

If you’d like to support the NSPCC by purchasing a Letter, make sure to place your order before the cut-off date of December 15. This year we’re asking that you make a small financial contribution which helps the NSPCC to continue its vital work in supporting children.

Christmas comes with huge expectations of happiness, love and fun. But for half-a-million children experiencing abuse each year, this couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Last Christmas, 5,499 children, from across the UK, contacted Childline looking for support. That’s why Childline volunteers will be available every day and night over the festive period, answering vital calls and online messages from children being abused or facing hardships.

Donations this Christmas – whether through the purchase of a Letter from Santa or other means – will help to ensure that the NSPCC can continue to support every young person.