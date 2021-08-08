Nutritional changes can reduce early embryo loss in spring calving herds

The Callan herd at grass

Putting freshly calved cows out into lush spring pastures ticks many boxes: first off it allows farmers to produce milk in the most cost effective manner possible while also creating very positive images with consumers.

But maximising milk from grazed grass does not come without its challenges. First off, the farmer’s grassland management skills must be top notch. In addition, all the cows must regularly calve down within a six week period during the early spring months.

Reducing cows’ calving index to a figure that’s as close as possible to 365 days is the ‘Holy Grail’ of grass-based milk production.

Left to right: Co Louth dairy farmer Michael Callan with herd nutritionist Aonghus Giggins

So much for the background. Research carried out over recent years has confirmed that cow diets containing high levels of grazed grass are extremely protein rich.

As a result, blood nitrogen levels – in the form of urea - can quickly build up. One consequence of this scenario can be reduced conception rates and/or early embryo absorption. The end result, in either case, is an overall reduction in herd fertility performance.

Dairy farmer experience in Ireland has been to the fore in flagging up the impact of high protein, grass-based diets on cow fertility. However, Irish farm trials have also confirmed that tweaking the concentrate portion of the diet offered to dairy cows prior to and during the breeding season can help to ameliorate this problem.

Michael Callan and his son Sean milk 500 cows across two sites near Dunleer in Co Louth. The milking group has been divided into two groups: 430 spring calvers and 70 autumn calvers.

Recent years have seen the Callans invest in seven Lely robots. The entire system has been set up to allow the cows make best use of grazed grass. This includes the use of Lely’s A-B-C paddock grazing system.

Last year, the herd averaged 7,300L of milk from just over one tonne of meal. This equates to 580 kilos of milk solids produced per cow.

“Our aim is to improve both milk solids and milk from forage levels,” Sean Callan explained.

“Last year, we achieved 4,700L of milk from grazed grass and silage.”

Spring calving commences in late January and runs for eight weeks. Three cuts of silage are taken by the Callans each year. Significantly, they view silage making as of critical importance from an overall grassland management perspective.

“We use after grass extensively throughout the grazing season in order to ensure that the cows are getting access to grass that is of optimal quality at all times,” Sean explained.

Maximising the fertility levels achieved by cows during the first six weeks of the breeding season is a critically important target for every spring calving dairy herd.

In the case of the Callans the cows are put on a fixed time AI programme,

“Using this approach, we would expect to achieve a conception rate of between 53 to 55% from the cows,” Sean explained.

“This figure rises to between 58 and 66% with the heifers. Sweeper bulls used to catch any cows that did not hold to AI. We calve all our heifers down at around 24 months of age.”

Recent years have seen the growing use of sexed semen on the Callan farm.

“The technology is more reliable,” Sean confirmed.

“We are also finding that an increasing number of the top bulls are now available sexed.

While Sean and his father are aware of the fact that grazed grass is the cheapest feed that can be offered to dairy cows, they are also conscious that fresh forage of this type can act to depress herd fertility performance.

The protein content of the grass available to the Callan cows during the May/June breeding period is in the range of 22 to 24%.

“We also know that blood urea levels are on the rise during this period,” Sean stressed.

Last year the Callans agreed to participate in an on-farm trial centred on the use of Vertan, an additive comprising a unique mix of botanical extracts.

Vertan has been specifically developed to control and manage rumen microbacteria, thus improving the rate of protein efficiency in the diet.

Four weeks prior to the start of the breeding season, Vertan was included in the concentrates offered to 60% of the spring calving herd. The remaining 40% of the herd were fed the same concentrate pellet excluding Vertan.

Data surrounding the feed intakes and performance from both groups of cows was measured. A sample group of 10 cows from each group were selected for parity prior to the study. These cows were monitored for daily performance measuring yield, protein %, fat % and SCC. Blood, milk, urine and faeces samples were collected from these cows on a fortnightly basis.

Of real significance in this study is the ability to supplement cows with a lower protein percentage concentrate, due to improved utilisation of the total protein in the cows’ diet with the inclusion of Vertan.

Among the many benefits initially seen during the field study was improved feed conversion, as it required 5.7% less dry matter to produce each kg of milk solids. This also equated to 1.2 litres extra milk/cow/day more from the treatment group versus the control group when standardised for dry matter intake.

The Callans’ herd nutritionist Aonghus Giggins takes up the story: “Vertan is added to the cows’ ration four weeks prior to the start of the breeding season and for eight weeks thereafter.

“It can be specified by a feed compounder and offered through the nuts that are fed in parlour. Alternatively, it can be included within a total mixed ration or spread at the appropriate rate on silage.”

The results received on the Callan farm in 2020 were more than significant.

Fertility was a particular focus of the field study. Empty cow rate on the Vertan group was 8.8%, while it was 14.3% on the control group.

Aonghus Giggins commented: “The recorded calving rate for the spring calving group receiving Vertan six weeks into the 2021 calving season was 94%.

“The comparable figure for 2020 was 88%. The comparable calving rate for the group that did not receive Vertan in 2021 was 68%.

“The evidence is there to confirm that the product works so much so that the Callans have fully committed to using Vertan again in 2021.”

Analysis of blood, urine and faeces samples before, during and after the field study helped to explain some of the improved fertility performance achieved in the Vertan fed cows with urinary urea levels 25.8% lower and milk urea 19.2% lower at the end of the study.”

Aonghus Giggins confirmed that the enhanced fertility performance achieved last year more than made up for the cost associated with the inclusion of Vertan in the Callans’ rations.

He explained:“Each day that a cow remains open comes at a cost. The inclusion of Vertan also provides the opportunity to reduce the overall protein content of the rations fed to dairy cows throughout the breeding season.