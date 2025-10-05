NW Derry farmers shine bright: A summer of success, collaboration, and innovation
The summer season began on a high note with a successful day at the Limavady Show where members enjoyed favourable weather and a strong turnout.
Group cereal competition results
Once again, members showcased their expertise in the annual group cereal competition, which saw an impressive 32 fields judged across various categories.
The results were as follows:
Winter barley – 1st: Jamie Cochrane (Newcomer); 2nd: David & Ian Gault; 3rd (tie): Boyd Kane, Jim Fulton, Richard Kane.
Winter wheat – 1st: Jim Fulton; 2nd: James & Tom McClelland; 3rd (tie): Boyd Kane & Adrian Barr.
Spring barley – 1st: David & Ian Gault; 2nd: Gordon Crockett; 3rd: James & Tom McClelland.
Oats – 1st: James & Tom McClelland; 2nd: Andrew Blair.
A special congratulations to Jim Fulton for securing second place at Northern Ireland level in the winter wheat category.
The group officially launched their winter programme with a visit to Gilfresh Produce and SlurryKat. The trip offered valuable insights into two outstanding Northern Ireland businesses making a mark on the global stage.
The next group meeting will take place on Monday, 24 November, titled ‘Farming Together’. They are delighted to welcome guest speakers: Alister Craig, AHDB Monitor Farm, and Richard Orr, Cereal Committee Chairman. The meeting will be hosted by Alister Craig at Carsehall Farm, Limavady, starting at 12 noon. Lunch will be provided, and they look forward to seeing you there.