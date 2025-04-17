O-Fish-Ally Hooked on Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival 2025

Launching the Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival 2025 are David Burleigh (Erne Anglers), Louise Curry (Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism), Councillor John McClaughry, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Noelle McAloon (Enniskillen BID), Richard Turner (DAERA Inland Fisheries representative), and Tony Green (Erne Anglers).

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council, in collaboration with DAERA Inland Fisheries, is delighted to announce the 48th Fermanagh Fishing Classic.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the second year running we are proud to have sponsorship from Tackle Guru, one of the leading brands in match fishing in the UK and Europe.

Matt Godfrey, Marketing and Media Manager at Tackle Guru, said: “The Classic last year was one of the highlights of my angling year, I loved it! The timing was impeccable, the fishing was phenomenal and everything else that goes with this festival is second to none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to get back over for the 2025 event, fingers are crossed the fish play ball, and we’re sat in some amazing surrounding fishing, one of anglings most historical and prestigious events in style again!”

The Fermanagh Fishing Classic Festival 2025 takes place over five days from Monday, May 5, to Friday, May 9, and starts with the ‘King of the Erne’ competition on Monday, May 5, and Friday, May 9, and is run by Erne Anglers. The ‘Fishing Classic’ takes place on Tuesday, May 6-Thursday, May 8. This year the draws for the competitions will take place at the Barrack Store, Enniskillen Castle.

The Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival welcomes over 200 anglers to take part from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, Germany, France and further afield. It is one of the most anticipated premier showcase events of the match coarse fishing season calendar.

Festival participants are invited to an opening ceremony on Sunday, May 4, including a closing gala prize-giving event on Friday, May 9, which brings together a true celebration and passion of competitive angling, in which many anglers have been returning to Fermanagh inland shores for decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAERA Inland Fisheries, one of the key delivery partners, are continuing to implement several infrastructure interventions which will improve access and assistance throughout the festival.

Richard Turner, DAERA Inland Fisheries representative, said: “DAERA Inland Fisheries is delighted to have been able to undertake additional development works at key sites across the Erne system which enables locals and visitors alike to enjoy the benefits of angling. We are delighted to partner with council to deliver the prestigious Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival which is a showcase event for the quality of angling in this area.”

The hospitality programme, which was initiated in 2024, will again see the town centre pubs and eateries welcome the anglers each evening of the festival. Sponsored by Enniskillen BID, selected venues will provide entertainment and special offers for the anglers.

Noelle McAloon, from Enniskillen BID, said: “Enniskillen BID is pleased to support the Fishing Classic Festival again in 2025. The fishing industry is so important to Fermanagh, and we recognise the economic benefit it presents to the area. Enniskillen business community wholeheartedly welcome the fishing tourists, and we hope they enjoy their time here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the launch for the 2025 Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival, the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John McClaughry said:

“I look forward to seeing the shores of Lough Erne being lined with anglers for the 48th annual Classic Fishing Festival.

It is one of the longest established and most popular fishing events in Fermanagh and I extend a warm welcome to all the anglers who will be visiting our District for the event.

Events such as the Classic Fishing Festival are important for the District as they provide a welcome boost to the local economy and they provide an opportunity to showcase the beautiful natural landscapes as well as the many attractions and activities the District has to offer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registration for this event is open via Fermanagh and Omagh District Council website.

https://www.fermanaghomagh.com/services/tourism/fermanagh-classic-fishing-festival/

Closing date for Registration will be Friday 25 April 2025

Any enquiries can be sent via email to [email protected] or by telephone on 0300 303 1777.