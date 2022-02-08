Offers around £480,000 for delightful NI farm with traditional buildings and prime agricultural land

The choice 26-acre smallholding is available in one or more lots, with offers in the region of £480,000 sought for it as a whole.

The farm is situated on the Hollybank Road, Parkgate, in a very desirable location close to both Templepatrick and Ballyclare.

The property is approached via a shared laneway, which leads to the residence and lands.

The land extends to circa 24.8 acres of prime arable ground, all held in a compact block with a private intersecting laneway beyond the yard to the majority of fields.

Immediately to the rear of the dwelling there are a range of attractive stone built outhouses.

The range of traditional farm buildings includes a former byre, loose boxes and piggeries.

There is also a cattle handling/loading pen.

The charming country residence comprises two reception rooms, conservatory, downstairs bedroom/study, kitchen and first floor accommodation to include two large bedrooms and family bathroom.

Whilst the property requires some general modernisation and updating it has numerous period features and plenty of character.

The range of traditional stone built outbuildings to the rear of the residence may be suitable for an alternative use, subject to the necessary planning permissions and consents being obtained.

The estate agent, J.A. McClelland and Sons, highly recommends an early inspection, with viewing by appointment.

For further information, or to arrange a viewing, Tel. 028 9335 2727 or email [email protected]

1. Hollybank Road Image: www.jamcclelland.com Photo Sales

2. Hollybank Road Image: www.jamcclelland.com Photo Sales

3. Hollybank Road Image: www.jamcclelland.com Photo Sales

4. Hollybank Road Image: www.jamcclelland.com Photo Sales