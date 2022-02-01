Offers around £599,950 sought for circa 61 acres of agricultural land on this NI island

The island is set in the stunning Strangford Lough and is perfect for either grazing or woodland projects.

Estate agent, Peter Fitzpatrick and Sons, states: “The island is just a short sail from Quoile Yacht Club, which is nestled on the shores of Castle Island at the southern most reaches of picturesque Strangford Lough.

“Gores Island is located at the southern end of Strangford Lough, in an inlet formed by the mouth of the Quoile River.

Gores Island, Strangford Lough. Image courtesy of Fitzpatrick Estate Agents www.peterfitzpatrick.co.uk

“It is north of the town of Downpatrick, south of Killyleagh and adjacent to Salt Island to the north east and Castle Island to the south west.

“It has an area in total of c90 acres (c36 ha) and is connected to Castle Island by a raised causeway, which is passable at low tide.”

Offers around £599,950 are being sought for Gores Island.

For further information, contact Fitzpatrick Estate Agents on Tel. 028 4461 3983.

