Norman Devlin Estate Agents are excited to present this small holding located in a lovely position commanding far reaching panoramic views towards the Slieve Gallion mountain. It is situated conveniently on Claggan Lane, on the edge of Cookstown, with some of the land bordering Lissan Water.

It comprises a two-bedroom farmhouse, in need of renovation or replacement, a range of outbuildings, including pighouses, a hayshed and general purpose house.

The land, extending to approximately 35.4 acres, is of good quality and is currently used for cutting and grazing.

Approximately 35.4 acres of land, dwelling and farmyard for sale on Claggan Lane, Cookstown. Image: www.normandevlin.com

Around 5.3 acres are at the house, with circa 30.1 acres lying across the Lissan Water.

There is also the remains of an old stone cottage in a small field which may have potential for a building site, subject to planning permission.

Norman Devlin Estate Agents anticipate that the location and quality of this farm will create considerable interest.

Dwelling house:

Hall, living room with open fire, kitchen, bathroom, two bedrooms, concrete driveway, garden laid out in lawn, mature evergreen trees.

Outside yard:

Range of outbuildings, pig houses, hayshed, general purpose shed, concrete yard.

This holding can be sold as a whole, or split into 2 lots as follows:

Lot one - house, outbuildings and farmyard sitting on approximately 5.3 acres.Lot two - approximately 30.1 acres farmland.

You can find further information here, or contact Norman Devlin Estate Agents on Tel. 028 8676 2500 or email [email protected]

