Offers over £1,350,000 for excellent stock farm with circa 203 acres plus equestrian facilities

Offers over £1,350,000 are being asked for in respect of Holehouse and High Armsheugh, Irvine, North Ayrshire, as a whole.

The agricultural holding is also available in six lots.

Holehouse and High Armsheugh are farmed as one unit with ground suitable for grazing, silage and cropping, with the majority capable of being ploughed.

The land is bound by stock proof fencing and is served by both a natural and mains water supply.

The three-bedroom farmhouse is situated at Holehouse and is of a traditional nature with accommodation over one and a half storeys.

An extensive steading lends itself well to the farming enterprise, which is currently centred on the rearing of a prize-winning herd of Simmental cattle and a DIY livery business.

In addition, there is a telecommunications mast with an annual income stream, and pockets of woodland. The farm buildings lie to the south of the farmhouse with a sizeable yard area surrounding them. A traditional range of buildings are constructed from stone and have been utilised for a variety of purposes.

The modern range includes: * Straw courts – about 30m x 15.5m of steel portal frame construction with block walls, wooden clad under a fibre cement roof. Individual straw bedded pens with central feed passage.

* Atcost building – about 17.5m x 13.5m of concrete frame construction with brick walls, concrete floor under fibre cement roof. Houses straw beds with central feed passage. To the rear is an extension which stores cake and straw 5.4m x 13.5m.

* General purpose shed – about 36m x 12m of steel portal frame construction (six bays), with blocks walls to 7ft, wooden and box profile clad with earth floor under a fibre cement roof. Recently constructed (Early 2021). Used for cattle pens and storage.

* Dutch barns - there are three five-bay Dutch barns constructed of steel and tin clad mostly utilised for the storage of hay and straw.

* L shaped stables - adjoins two of the Dutch barns and are of timber pole upright construction with wooden clad, breezeblock walls under a tin roof. Houses 13 stables.

* Outdoor riding arena - about 25m x 50m. Constructed in 2010. Enclosed by wooden fencing.

* Silage pit - concrete panel walls

Meanwhile, Holehouse Farmhouse is situated within a traditional U-shaped courtyard. It is of traditional stone construction and is set under a pitched slate roof with dormer windows.

The accommodation is over one and a half storeys and comprises the following: kitchen, dining room, living room, family bathroom, porch and three bedrooms.

There is a large enclosed lawned garden surrounding the property on three aspects with kennels and patio area to the front.

Holehouse and High Armsheugh are for sale as a whole or in six lots as follows:

- Lot 1: Farmhouse and buildings in about 86.46 acres. Offers Over £750,000

- Lot 2: About 58.86 acres. Offers Over £290,000

- Lot 3: About 31.06 acres. Offers Over £155,000

- Lot 4: About 20.41 acres. Offers Over £100,000

- Lot 5: About 6.99 acres. Offers Over £35,000

- Lot 6: Telecomm Mast. Offers Over £20,000

- As a whole: Offers over £1,350,000

You can find out more about Holehouse and High Armsheugh here.

Alternatively, contact Galbraith in Ayr on Tel. 01292 268181 or email [email protected]

