It is located just one mile away from the village of Cullybackey.

This holding includes a detached farmhouse set within a small yard with a range of traditional outbuildings. The agricultural land extends to around 32 acres in total.

In addition, there is a former dwelling which may be suitable for replacement, subject to the necessary planning permission and other statutory consents.

The existing three-bedroom house will require a full renovation. It is in very poor condition with no heating or mains water. The well, which previously supplied the house, in no longer operable.

The 32 acres, approximately, of agricultural land is a mixture of arable and grazing quality ground.

You can view the listing in full here, or contact McKinneys on Tel. 028 2565 6415 to arrange a viewing.

