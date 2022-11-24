Located off the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, the land extends to 46.5 acres and is in grass at present. The land is well fenced and watered, with neat hedges and good fences.

A hardcore laneway offers good access to most of the fields.

Selling agents, Daniel McAlister and Son, describe it as excellent grazing.

You can find out further information here, or contact Daniel McAlister and Son on Tel. 028 2177 1227.

