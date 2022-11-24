News you can trust since 1963
Offers over £400,000 for attractive parcel of agricultural land extending to 46.5 acres

An attractive parcel of agricultural land is on the market in Northern Ireland for offers over £400,000.

By Joanne Knox
39 minutes ago - 1 min read

Located off the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, the land extends to 46.5 acres and is in grass at present. The land is well fenced and watered, with neat hedges and good fences.

A hardcore laneway offers good access to most of the fields.

Selling agents, Daniel McAlister and Son, describe it as excellent grazing.

Selling agents, Daniel McAlister and Son, describe it as excellent grazing. Image: www.danielmcalisterandson.com

You can find out further information here, or contact Daniel McAlister and Son on Tel. 028 2177 1227.

