Offers over £650,000 for 34 acre farm with extensive range of cattle sheds, silos and workshops

Offered to the market through Best Property Services, this sale represents a “relatively rare opportunity” to acquire a 34.9 acre farm in Loughgall, convenient to the M1 and in a central location between Portadown, Armagh and Dungannon.

Benefitting from an extensive range of cattle sheds, silos, workshops and yard areas, the property at Summerisland Road, Portadown, Craigavon, includes a particularly well finished farm office with kitchen facilities and other rooms.

Image: Best Property Services

Guide prices: Lot 1: Farmyard and buildings on east side of the road with approximately 6.5 acres - guide £250,000 Lot 2: Lands on west side of the road extending to approximately 28.44 acres - guide £370,000

You can find out more information here or contact selling agent, Conor Mallon, at Best Property Services, Dunganon office, on Tel. 02887 722663.

Image: Best Property Services

Image: Best Property Services

Image: Best Property Services

Image: Best Property Services

Image: Best Property Services

Image: Best Property Services

Image: Best Property Services

Image: Best Property Services