Offers over £750,000 for attractive 50 acre farm

Located on the Ballynarry Road, Benvardin, the property boasts road frontage and is situated in an excellent farming district, around seven miles from Portballintrae and seven miles from Ballymoney.

The four-bedroom stone farmhouse, with cavity wall back return, is comfortable but does need modernisation.

It has O.F.C.H. and was rewired and replumbed in 2016.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property also has a private front garden.

The extensive range of outbuildings includes:

* General purpose 60 x 30

* Hay sheds 45 x 20 & 30 x 20

Ballynarry Road, Ballymoney. Image: H.A. McIlrath and Sons Ltd

* Calving pen 30 x 20

* Slatted cubicle house 90 x 40

* Lean-to slatted cubicle house 90 x 30

* Fullwood Parlour six each side

Ballynarry Road, Ballymoney. Image: H.A. McIlrath and Sons Ltd

* Meveller 3600 Litre Tank

* Machinery shed and calf cubicles 45 x 40

* 100,000 Gallon Round Ring Slurry Store

The land, totalling 49.79 acres, is laid out in a neat block and is top quality arable.

Ballynarry Road, Ballymoney. Image: H.A. McIlrath and Sons Ltd

Ballynarry Road, Ballymoney. Image: H.A. McIlrath and Sons Ltd

Ballynarry Road, Ballymoney. Image: H.A. McIlrath and Sons Ltd

Ballynarry Road, Ballymoney. Image: H.A. McIlrath and Sons Ltd

Ballynarry Road, Ballymoney. Image: H.A. McIlrath and Sons Ltd