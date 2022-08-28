Oilseed rape is re-emergingas a hugely significant crop

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moreover, growers have been very happy with the yields they achieved and the prices now available.

Although the cost of inputs have increased significantly over the past couple of years, the forward prices for 2023 is 60% more than the average available over the past five years.

An averaging yielding OSR crop will leave a similar margin to that which can be obtained from good crops of winter wheat, or any other cereal in the rotation.

But the crop offers numerous additional advantages. It is the perfect break crop in a cereal rotation. From a usage point of view, rape represents both a valuable oil and protein source.

Other benefits include spreading the workload, soil structure improvement, and it can be used to control difficult grass weeds.

Again in 2022, many growers were able to reduce the amount of nitrogen (N) required to grow the crop. This was a significant saving this year given the costs of fertilisers. Early drilling is essential for growing oilseed rape.

August-drilled crops generally perform better than September-drilled ones and it may be easier to prevent pigeon grazing of large canopies, which in turn will reduce the amount of N needed. The following tips are a useful guide when growing oilseed rape crops.

According to Teagasc, sowing of OSR crops should take place during August and into to early September, ideally during the first two weeks of that month.

Seedbeds should be of a high quality: fine and firm. This factor is as important as is the sowing date.

Conventional varieties or hybrids can be sown in August. However, come September, only hybrids should be sown out.

Growers should look for varieties with good traits. These include light leaf spot resistance and pod shatter resistance.

A planting rate of 60-80 seeds/m2 is recommended to establish 30-50 plants/m2 in the spring.

Varietal differences in vigour and thousand seed weight, along with seedbed condition and sowing date must be accounted for. Poor seedbed and late sowing will need higher (10%) seeding rates.

Where weed control is concerned, field history is very important. Volunteer cereals, cleavers and grass weeds are the main competitive weeds, and do most of their damage early in the crop’s growth.

Growers must apply pre-emergence or early post-emergence treatments.

Many of these issues were highlighted by Teagasc tillage specialists Michael Hennessy and Shay Phelan, courtesy of their contributions to the most recent edition of the Tillage Edge podcast.

According to Phelan, the week ahead will represent a key OSR planting period for growers across most of the country.

He further explained:

“Crops there were planted during the equivalent period last year did particularly well.

“They got up and going quite quickly and had good covers in place over the winter months.”

Phelan continued:

“The same crops did not tend to overly suffer from pigeon grazing, which can be a real threat to rape.

Where varietal choice is concerned, the tillage specialist highlighted the fact that disease and pod shatter constitute the main yield threat, where the growing of OSR under Irish conditions is concerned.

He said: “Most of the varieties available now tend to be the hybrids. So growers should be looking for varieties with a high resistance to light leaf spot and phoma. A high resistance to pod shatter is also important.

“Windy weather after crop desiccation and prior to harvest can lead to high levels of od shatter.”

Phelan also highlighted the availability of OSR varieties that are resistant to sclerotinia. These will be directly applicable in situations where cover crops containing high levels of brassicas had previously been grown.

“Sclerotinia tends to build over time,” he stressed.

According to Phelan the use of Clearfield OSR varieties allow for the use of Cleranda.

This is a contact and residual, post-emergence herbicide for the control of a range of broad leaved and grass weeds in any winter oilseed rape hybrid carrying the Clearfield brand. Cleranda contains imaxamox and metazachlor.

“Clearfield varieties can be sown out in locations where there a lot of existing brassica pressure and volunteer rape would be an issue,” said Phelan.

But growing OSR is not without its challenges. The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has highlighted the threat of Clubroot in crops of oilseed rape crops grown across the UK.

This follows the damage caused by the disease in an OSR trial in southern Scotland. Similar problems were encountered during the previous season at a trial in the north east of England. Significantly, no history of Clubroot had been recorded at either site

According to AHDB agronomists, it is important to look for early signs of the Clubroot and to manage it accordingly.

More generally, the 2021/22 season has been relatively kind to winter oilseed rape in trials and commercial crops grown in the UK.

For the second year running, there was plenty of moisture around at drilling and flea beetle pressure was relatively low, in many cases.

However, it was not all plain sailing. A small number of trials were lost, following pigeon damage and poor establishment.

Currently, the average gross output value of the control OSR varieties is 5.72 t/ha, almost 0.5 t/ha above the four-year average value (5.23 t/ha).

AHDB Recommended List (RL) yields are reported as a gross output, which is the seed yield adjusted for oil content.

Values are represented as a percentage of the control varieties: three conventional varieties (Campus, Aspire and Aurelia) and two hybrid varieties (DK Expansion and Temptation).

With the latest trial results considered, the 2022 gross output value of the control varieties (5.72 t/ha) has increased further over the four-year average (5.23 t/ha).

The strong yields are partly due to good autumn establishment conditions and the relative absence of flea beetle damage compared with some recent years.

In the current data for 2022, the highest-yielding recommended varieties are three UK hybrid varieties: LG Aviron, newly recommended LG Auckland and Aurelia (all on 105%).

UK recommended hybrid variety Ambassador is close behind (104%). Newly recommended Annika is the leading conventional variety on yield (102%), followed by Acacia (101%).

In 2022, Crocodile, with a specific recommendation for growing on land with common strains of Clubroot continues to do well (103%).

On 98%, newly recommended Matrix CL is the highest yielding of the herbicide-tolerant varieties, with LG Constructor CL on 95%.

So far, based on the four-year average values, the highest-yielding recommended varieties are newly recommended LG Auckland, Ambassador and LG Aviron (105%), with Aurelia, LG Adonis and newly recommended PT303 on 104%. The highest-yielding conventional varieties are Acacia and newly recommended Annika (both on 101%).

Crocodile is the highest-yielding Clubroot-resistant variety (100%) with UK herbicide-tolerant variety Crome on 97%.

Of the herbicide-tolerant varieties, the UK variety Matrix CL is the highest yielding (98%), followed by the UK variety LG Constructor CL (95%), UK variety DK Imprint CL (92%) and the East/West variety PT279CL (91%).

Many growers might think that oilseed rape’s long tap root is an answer to the problems caused by soil compaction.

However, according to Teagasc research scientist Dermot Forristal, the polar opposite is the case.

He explained:

“Oilseed rape does not tolerate compacted ground conditions. In such instances, the tap root may well start veering off to the left or right, once it encounters a compacted soil layer.

“The end result in these circumstances is a significant reduction in yield.”

He added: “The way to avoid this happening is to plan ahead and to employ establishment systems that actually ease compaction problems.

“Field headlands are areas where compaction issues are most likely to arise.”

Teagasc is also confirming that OSR can be a very delicate crop, particularly during its first weeks of growth.

“Oilseed rape is very predisposed to pest attack during a crop’s establishment phase,” Shay Phelan further explained.

“In the first instance, farmers should be looking out for slugs. Field history is also a very important factor in this regard.”

The tillage specialist is mindful of the need for farmers to use an integrated pest management approach to slug control – in the first instance.

He explained: “Prior to sowing, growers should put some slug traps in order to gauge how big a potential problem there might be.

“But in cases where the issue is likely to cause real problems, the option of putting out slug pellets with the seed at planting can be considered.”

The other pest-related problem that gets a lot of air play, particularly in the UK, is Cabbage Stem Flea Beetle.

“The matter has become such an issue in the UK that some growers have given up growing the crop for that reason,” said Phelan.

The beetles bore a hole in the cotyledon of the growing OSR plant. They can then go on to decimate a crop, especially in dry conditions.

Because damper weather tends to predominate at time of sowing on this side of the Irish Sea, Cabbage Stem Flea Beetle tends to be less of a problem here in Ireland.

Shay Phelan again: “Pigeon grazing can be a real problem, particularly in late planted rape crops.

“It has been known for pigeons to pull September oilseed rape plants directly out of the ground.

“This is because they are less well established and growth has very much stopped by that time of the year.”

This year has seen a 10% increase in the area of arable crops grown in Northern Ireland. If this upward trend is to be maintained, OSR will become a growing part of the rotations implemented by arable farmers.

But growing successful crops of OSR requires agronomic standards of the highest order.

With potential UK yield from OSR crops estimated at more than 6.5 t/ha, research has looked to identify yield constraints in commercial situations.

A decade ago, average farm yield was 0.8 t/ha above the then long-term average of 3.1 t/ha. Analysis of crop-production data from this year found that the relatively high yields were mainly a result of good weather, rather than good management.

Subsequently, AHDB published an analysis of national yield trends and farm-specific data, going back over 30 years.

The research aimed to identify the agronomic factors, rather than the meteorological ones, that constrain oilseed rape yields. The work found no single factor was responsible. However, it identified some major constraints: increases in cropping frequency, leading to greater amounts of soil borne disease; poor selection and management of varieties and relatively low nitrogen and sulphur-use efficiency.

However, the good news is that the last decade has seen the development of new hybrid OSR varieties, which have improved yield potential.