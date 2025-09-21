Oldwood Pedigrees take champion and reserve at NI Rouge National Sale
Judge for the day was Pat Imlah (Beannchie Flock) from Aberdeen.
A fantastic sale saw males and females find new homes all over the UK and Ireland.
Topping the sale was the pre sale champion, shearling ram – Oldwood Commander. This Glengalliagh Will I Am son sold to Maurice Breen for 2,700gns.
The Oldwood flock dominated the pre sale showing taking first place in all four classes and then on take champion and reserve.
Reserve overall champion again came from the Oldwood flock of the Houston family with their shearling ewe, selling for the top female price of 1,500gns.
This gimmer sold to the Tinney brothers in Donegal.
Next in the money was the Tullyvallen flock of A and J Graham which sold the top priced ram lamb for 1,250gns. This was a Tullyvallen crackerjack son and found a new home in the south of Ireland with Shay Kennedy.
Topping the ewe lamb trade was Moore Hamilton of the Glengalliagh flock. Lot 218, a 25 March born lamb sired by Glengalliagh U R The Boy was sold for 900gns to Alan Montgomery Ballyclare.
Other leading prices in the sale are as follows:
Shearling rams
JM Houston (Oldwood) – 2,700gns, 800gns
S&J Kerr (Fairyglen) – 1,000gns, 800gns, 750gns
Ram lambs
A & J Graham (Tullyvallen) – 1,250gns
George Knox (Kinsella) – 850gns (2nd prize ram lamb)
A Christie (Kilmoyle) – 800gns
D Boyd (Crawfordsland) – 750gns
JM Houston – (Oldwood) – 700gns (1st prize ram lamb, 650gns)
Shearling ewes
JM Houston (Oldwood) – 1500gns, 850gns
A & J Graham (Tullyvallen) – 1050gns, 1000gns, 850gns, 700gns.
S&J Kerr (Fairyglen) – 800gns
Ewe lambs
Moore Hamilton (Glengalliagh) – 900gns, 600gns,
JM Houston (Oldwood) – 550gns
A & J Graham (Tullyvallen) – 500gns, 500gns
Andrew Hutchinson (Round Island) – 400gns
The NI Rouge Club would like to thank Strabane Mills for their sponsorship and also thanks to Dungannon Mart.