Oldwood Pedigrees take champion and reserve at NI Rouge National Sale

The NI Rouge Club held their Premier Sale on Bank Holiday Monday, 25 August in Dungannon Mart.

Judge for the day was Pat Imlah (Beannchie Flock) from Aberdeen.

A fantastic sale saw males and females find new homes all over the UK and Ireland.

Topping the sale was the pre sale champion, shearling ram – Oldwood Commander. This Glengalliagh Will I Am son sold to Maurice Breen for 2,700gns.

Reserve Male Champion - Oldwood Del Boy.

The Oldwood flock dominated the pre sale showing taking first place in all four classes and then on take champion and reserve.

Reserve overall champion again came from the Oldwood flock of the Houston family with their shearling ewe, selling for the top female price of 1,500gns.

This gimmer sold to the Tinney brothers in Donegal.

Next in the money was the Tullyvallen flock of A and J Graham which sold the top priced ram lamb for 1,250gns. This was a Tullyvallen crackerjack son and found a new home in the south of Ireland with Shay Kennedy.

Champion and reserve with judge Pat Imlan, Aberdeen.

Topping the ewe lamb trade was Moore Hamilton of the Glengalliagh flock. Lot 218, a 25 March born lamb sired by Glengalliagh U R The Boy was sold for 900gns to Alan Montgomery Ballyclare.

Other leading prices in the sale are as follows:

Shearling rams

JM Houston (Oldwood) – 2,700gns, 800gns

Overall reserve champion and female champion.

S&J Kerr (Fairyglen) – 1,000gns, 800gns, 750gns

Ram lambs

A & J Graham (Tullyvallen) – 1,250gns

George Knox (Kinsella) – 850gns (2nd prize ram lamb)

Overall Champion - Oldwood Commander £2,700gns.

A Christie (Kilmoyle) – 800gns

D Boyd (Crawfordsland) – 750gns

JM Houston – (Oldwood) – 700gns (1st prize ram lamb, 650gns)

Shearling ewes

JM Houston (Oldwood) – 1500gns, 850gns

A & J Graham (Tullyvallen) – 1050gns, 1000gns, 850gns, 700gns.

Overall reserve champion and female champion.

S&J Kerr (Fairyglen) – 800gns

Ewe lambs

Moore Hamilton (Glengalliagh) – 900gns, 600gns,

JM Houston (Oldwood) – 550gns

A & J Graham (Tullyvallen) – 500gns, 500gns

Andrew Hutchinson (Round Island) – 400gns

The NI Rouge Club would like to thank Strabane Mills for their sponsorship and also thanks to Dungannon Mart.