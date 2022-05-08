Ollardale Farming Co-Operative AGM

Ollardale is a group of farmers who work together under the direction of a board to obtain competitive prices for their inputs.

Chairman Stephen Weatherup welcomed everyone back to their first face-to-face AGM in two years.

Ollardale accountant Mr James Gage, of Johnston Kennedy Accountants, explained the accounts to the members and answered any questions.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A presentation updating members on the activity throughout the year was given by secretary Heather Patterson. Another successful year was had, with trading for the organisation standing at £3,200,000. The main products sourced are meal, fertiliser, dosing stuff, detergents and fuel.

£1,000 was presented to Grace Williams, from Air Ambulance NI, who thanked the society and explained what the money would be used for.

After the formal part of the evening, Stephen welcomed the speaker for the evening Mr David Linton, UK Agriculture Commercial Manager for Barenbrug.

David was no stranger to many of the members as he is a former Young Farmer. His serious talk about grassland and species of grass was interspersed by many stories and yarns that led to a light-hearted and fun evening – something that has been in short supply in recent times.