Olympic heroes deliver Lidl’s mental health programme to seven Co Antrim schools

Commonwealth Irish badminton player, Ciarán Chambers, along with other elite athletes delivered Lidl Northern Ireland’s renowned Sport for Good programme at seven Co Antrim schools throughout the school term.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schools selected to take part in this year’s programme – which features a series of dedicated mental health workshops – included Ashfield Boys High School, Belfast Boys Model School, Blessed Trinity College (Little Flower Girls School), De la Salle College, Dominican College, Parkhall Integrated College and Parkview Special School.

Developed in partnership with the Youth Sport Trust, Lidl has supported almost 200 sports clubs and schools across Northern Ireland to date and provided around £400,000 in funding to encourage youth participation in sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is designed to enable young people to better manage stress, build resilience and self-esteem and view sport and movement as tools for looking after their mental well-being, with each participating school also receiving £1,000 worth of new sports equipment.

Allan McClelland (VP, Belfast Boys Model School), Jamie O Rourke (Lidl), Christine McIntyre (Lidl), Louise Gray, (Youth Sport Trust), Ciarán Chambers (Lidl athlete mentor) and James Pirie (teacher)

Commenting on the Sport for Good workshops and their impact on young people, mentor Ciarán Chambers said: “Being involved with the Sport for Good programme alongside Lidl Northern Ireland and the Youth Sport Trust has been incredibly rewarding. This initiative has positively impacted the lives of more than 1,100 young people across Northern Ireland this year.

“Visiting schools and seeing first-hand how students are embracing the programme has been truly inspiring and it is great to hear from teachers about the benefits they and their students gain from the programme.”

Commenting on the success of the programme to date, Gordon Cruikshanks, regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “Since 2019, Sport for Good has become a cornerstone of our community engagement strategy, making a meaningful difference in the lives of young people across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve partnered with the Youth Sport Trust and assembled an exceptional team of inspiring athlete mentors who provide practical guidance on building resilience through sport.

Christine McIntyre (Lidl), Ciarán Chambers (Lidl athlete mentor), Alex Reid, Samuel Young and Keaton Young (pupils, Belfast Boys Model School)

The £1,000 equipment grant ensures this positive impact continues beyond our workshops, supporting teachers and students to use sport and exercise to promote positive mental and physical well-being.”

Ali Oliver MBE, CEO of the Youth Sport Trust, said: “We're delighted to continue our valued partnership with Lidl Northern Ireland. The Sport for Good programme plays a vital role in supporting young people across the region, helping them navigate both physical and mental health challenges through the power of sport and play.

“Our athlete mentors serve not only as guides, but as powerful sources of inspiration for students, demonstrating how physical activity can enhance confidence, resilience, and overall well-being.”