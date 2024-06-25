Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 53-year-old Omagh man was sentenced on Tuesday (25 June) at Omagh Magistrates’ Court in relation to a number of breaches of veterinary medicines legislation, including the unlawful possession of prescription-only veterinary medicines and failure to keep statutory farm medicines records.

Kevin McGrade, a farmer of Aghnamoe Road Dromore, Omagh, received fines totalling £1,500 plus offender levy, having pleaded guilty to 10 charges before the court.

On 24 October 2022, enforcement officers from the Department of Health’s Medicines Regulatory Group (MRG) conducted a search under warrant at farm premises on Aghnamoe Road, Dromore, Omagh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the search, a quantity of veterinary medicines, including antibiotics, were found in unlawful possession of the defendant without necessary prescriptions and were seized.

An Omagh man has been fined £1,500 for unlawful possession of veterinary medicines and failure to keep records. (Pic: stock image)

MRG enforcement officers also established that McGrade breached veterinary medicines legislation in failing to keep statutory records pertaining to the receipt and supply of veterinary medicines over a two-year period between 2020-2022.

Peter Moore, Senior Medicines Enforcement Officer with the Department of Health who directed the investigation, said: “This conviction underscores that there are significant consequences if anyone is tempted to ignore the regulated system and legal controls which are in place to ensure public and animal safety, and the integrity of the veterinary medicines supply chain.”

Canice Ward, Head of the Department’s Medicines Regulatory Group, added: “The unlawful use of veterinary antibiotics in this manner could have serious consequences for human and animal health, increase the risk of harmful residues in the food chain and contribute to antimicrobial resistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement