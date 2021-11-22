Omagh prices close to the magical £2,000 mark
There were less heavy cattle on offer at Omagh on Monday, 15th Novemger with increasing demand pushing prices close to the magical £2000 mark.
Bullocks: Martin Ferris, Leglands 950kg £1960; 800k £1840; 745k £1590, H. McAnea, Castlederg 650k £1540 and £1500; 640k £1490, M. Kelly, Fintona 700k £1540; 730k £1510; 615k £1390, M. McCanny, Sion Mills 670k £1465; 505k £1200, M. Coyle, Carrickmore 500k £1190; 550k £1260, E. McCann, Fintona 510k £1170; 535k £1170, Jas. Patterson, Striffe 505k £1130; 620k £1220; 445k £950, H. Gallagher, Mountfield 635k £1345, D. Dixon, Donemana 675k £1400; 455k £950, S. O’Kane, Dressogue 415k £970, Willmount Estates 370k £805; 385k £800.
Heifers: M. O’Hagan, Plumbridge 515k £1200; 405k £960, E. McCann, Fintona 545k £1250; 495k £1060, M. Quinn, Dromore 550k £1260, D. Dixon, Donemana 590k £1350, E&L. Bradan, Drumquin 545k £1180, M. Gordon, Urney 515k £1090; 410k £940, S. Houston, Donemana 585k £1190; 520k £1040, M. Coyle, Carrickmore 495k £1140, A. McFarland, Beragh 465k £1050, B. McCarney, Seskinore 430k £900; 335k £770; 375k £820, M, McKinley, Omagh 465k £950; 475k £950, S. O’Kane, Dressogue 385k £880.
Fat Cows: Sixmilecross Farmer 530k £202, H. Gallagher, Mountfield 740k £196; 920k £174, W. Shortt, Beragh 830k £185, M. McKinley, Omagh 570k £179, J, McBride, Strabane 830k £172, W. J. Irwin, Drumquin 970k £170; 840k £150, A. Hughes, Creggan 670k £155, O. Donnelly, Dromore 730k £154; 680k £148, D. McFadden, Mountfield 490k £169; 660k £150, J. Sloan, Irvinestown 810k £147.
Friesian Cows: Dungannon Farmer 720k £174, C. Crumley, Strabane 620k £168, W. J. McCya, Castlederg 650k £150; 550k £148; 530k £145, R. J. Longwell, Omagh 820k £130, R. K. Maxwell, Urney 580k £126, H. Wilson, Fyfin 690k £125.
Weanlings: D. McFadden, Mountfield £720 Limousin Bull; £700 Saler Bull, £640 Limousin Heifer, M. McMenamin, Drumquin £660 Charolais Bull; £620 B. Blue Bull, P. J. Logan, Newtownbutler £650 and £640 Limousin Bulls, G. Vance, Trillick £640 Angus Bull, P. Conwell, Donemana £630 Simmental Bull, C. Coyle, Strabane £710 Angus Bull; £660 Limousin Bull; £700 Charolais Bull.
Dropped Calves: P. McBrien, Fintona £570 Charolais Bull; £420 Charolais Heifer, R. Scott, Gortin £520 Charolais Bull, J. N. Hamilton, Castlederg £510 B. Blue Bull, E. Davis, Dromore £480 and £460 Charolais Bulls, N. Hutchinson, Trillick £470 Charolais Bull, R. Graham, Trillick £445 B. Blue Bull, A. Sproule, Aghyaran £440 B. Blue Bull, S. Daly, Granagh £425 B. Blue Bull; £390 Limousin Heifer, A. Maguire, Enniskillen £410 Simmental Bull; £375 Angus Bull, J. Marshall, Omagh £410 B. Blue Heifer, W. J. Hamilton, Castlederg £400 Angus Bull, Niall Jack, Omagh £405 B. Blue Heifer; £385 B. Blue Bull, S&A. Wilson, Omagh £380 Simmental Bull, C. Dixon, Sixmilecross £370 Blonde Bull.
At the sale of suckled calves on Wednesday, 17th November, 240 calves presented met one of the sharpest trades of the 2021 season, with calves selling to £700 plus their weight.
Bull/Bullock Calves: Patk. Slane, Carrickmore 320k £1060; 320k £990; 335k £1020, Jas. Lovem Fintona 400k £1110; 440k £990; 400k £1020; 470k £1110, M. J .Mullan, Mullaslin 400k £1060, C. Cullinan, Fintona 435k £1110, J. McElhill, Omagh 405k £1000, G. Devine, Newtownstewart 430k £1080; 425k £1030; 330k £890, Wm. McGinn, Tattyreagh 405k £1000; 420k £1010; 340k £890, Ronan Ward, Mullaslin 340k £1080; 380k £1110; 325k £940; 420k £1010, Wm. Farrell, Drumquin 480k £1120, F. Cassidy, Lettercarn 330k £980; 380k £960, G. McCullagh, Greencastle 300k £880, K. O’Neill, Tummery 325k £940; 320k £900; 290k £860, S. G. Devine, Artigarvan 370k £1070; 285k £850, V. Crawford, Kesh 300k £860; 235k £670, E. Boyd, Drumquin 390k £1100; 380k £1010., P. McCallan, Carrickmore 310k £870; 295k £770, M. Campbell, Trillick 330k £900, C. Donaghy, Castlederg 360k £880, Wm. Rankin, Castlederg 460k £1050, Thos. Stevenson, Kesh 420k £950; 320k £730, P. J. O’Neill, Scraghey 365k £860.
Heifers: K. O’Neill, Tummery 320k £940; 310k £860; 315k £850, A. Teague, Dromore 315k £860; 335k £820, M. Campbell, Trillick 305k £790, E. Boyd, Drumquin 335k £860, G. Devine, Newtownstewart 375k £960; 365k £900; 380k £900, F. Cassidy, Lettercarn 325k £830; 340k £850, R. Ward, Mullaslin 335k £850 and £830, J. McEnhill, Omagh 350k £880, Wm. McGinn, Tattyreagh 375k £940, P. McCallan, Carrickmore 320k £800; 295k £780, T. Thompson, Lack 305k £760, F. Corrigan, Clogher 350k £860, M. McCance, Drumnakilly 380k £920, P. Donnelly, Carrickmore 425k £990; 340k £800, D. Quinn, Cookstown 235k £710, E. Cunningham, Cloughfin 245k £680, S&G. Devine, Artigarvan 240k £630, P. McCaffrey, Drumquin 245k £610, Patk. McNulty, Newtownstewart 295k £700.