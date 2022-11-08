On the market - Dwelling surrounded by 37 acres of 'good quality' farmland and a multi-purpose commercial yard with sheds
A two-storey dwelling set on 48 acres in total, with a multi-purpose commercial yard and outbuildings, has been launched to the market in Northern Ireland by McGovern Estate Agents Ltd.
The property is situated on the Sheridan Road, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen and includes 37 acres of good quality land with an additional eight acres of bogland and a two acre scrapyard.
This sale presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a large multi-purpose site suitable for any type of business, with a range of large sheds sitting on circa two acres of concrete and stone yards, including two weigh bridges - 50 tonne and 30 tonne capacity.The property currently holds a waste management licence which permits the processing of up to 50,000 tonnes of scrap metal per annum and the operation of an end-of-life vehicle centre.
This property is available for sale as a whole or in two lots. See here for further information or contact McGovern Estate Agents Ltd on Tel. 028 6632 8282.