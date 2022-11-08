The property is situated on the Sheridan Road, Ballinamallard, Enniskillen and includes 37 acres of good quality land with an additional eight acres of bogland and a two acre scrapyard.

This sale presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a large multi-purpose site suitable for any type of business, with a range of large sheds sitting on circa two acres of concrete and stone yards, including two weigh bridges - 50 tonne and 30 tonne capacity.The property currently holds a waste management licence which permits the processing of up to 50,000 tonnes of scrap metal per annum and the operation of an end-of-life vehicle centre.

This property is available for sale as a whole or in two lots. See here for further information or contact McGovern Estate Agents Ltd on Tel. 028 6632 8282.

