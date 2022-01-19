One for the Fendt fans - Largest tractor ever sold at John McElderry (M&T) Ltd
John McElderry (M&T) Ltd have just sold their largest tractor to date – the Fendt 1050!
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 2:08 pm
It’s the first time Fendt have incorporated a 500HP engine into a conventional tractor layout.
John McElderry shared the impressive specs:
Engine: MAN 12.4-litre six-cylinder
Power: 517hp
Max torque: 2,400Nm
Transmission: Single-range stepless
Rear lift capacity: 12/9t (drawbar)
PTO speeds: 1,000, 1,000e and 1,300rpm
Weight: 15t unladen, 21t ballasted
Tyre sizes: 900/65 R46 rear and 710/65 R38 front
Height: 3.6m
Turning circle: 14.6m