One of Northern Ireland’s largest farming estates hits the market with £9m guide price

Extending to approximately 1,075 acres, the Eglinton Estate is one of the largest and most important commercial farming estates to be offered for sale in Northern Ireland in decades.

Savills, together with joint agents WJ Smith, is pleased to announce the Eglinton Estate’s launch to market. It is guided at £9 million and is for sale by Private Treaty as a whole or in up to three lots.

Eglinton Estate is being offered for sale on behalf of the personal representatives of the Estate of the late The Rt Honourable Earl Castle Stewart.

Situated in a highly accessible and picturesque setting on the shores of Lough Foyle, The Eglinton Estate combines significant scale, high-quality arable land, established infrastructure, and a coastal backdrop – a rare combination that sets it apart within the Northern Irish agricultural market.

Located just two miles from the charming village of Eglinton and only seven miles from the vibrant city of Derry/Londonderry, the estate benefits from immediate proximity to key transport hubs including City of Derry Airport (two miles). Belfast is within easy reach, just 74 miles away, connecting the estate to domestic and international locations.

Comprising three contiguous, ring-fenced blocks, the estate includes approximately 956 acres of productive arable land and 16 acres of pasture, with the remainder made up of roads, tracks, yards and coastal margins. The well-drained, fertile soils support a diverse range of cropping systems with cereals, potatoes and oilseed rape among the crops successfully grown in recent years.

Infrastructure is a notable strength, with well-maintained internal roads, multiple gated access points and a robust private drainage system with three high-capacity pumps ensuring the land remains workable throughout the year. Farm buildings include general purpose stores, machinery sheds and traditional outbuildings.

At the heart of the Clanterkee Farm block sits a four-bedroom farmhouse enjoying sweeping views across the estate and Lough Foyle towards the Inishowen Peninsula. Though currently in need of refurbishment, it offers an exciting opportunity for new owners to create an exceptional family home, farmhouse or staff accommodation to complement the working farm.

The Eglinton Estate is being offered for sale in up to three lots:

Lot 1 – Donnybrewer Level: About 243 acres – Guide Price £1,750,000

Lot 2 – Donnybrewer Mains & Longfield: About 687 acres including farmyard and buildings – Guide Price £5,400,000

Lot 3 – Clanterkee Farm: About 145 acres with the farmhouse and buildings – Guide Price £1,850,000

This flexible lotting arrangement allows prospective purchasers to acquire the entire estate as a single large-scale holding or invest in individual blocks best suited to their operational or investment objectives.

Speaking about the launch, James Butler, Director of Savills Residential & Country Agency in Ireland, commented: “The Eglinton Estate is without doubt one of the most significant agricultural properties to come to the open market in Northern Ireland in a generation. Large contiguous blocks of prime arable land in coastal settings, with strong supporting infrastructure and excellent transport connectivity, are incredibly rare.

“This sale represents an outstanding opportunity for both progressive farmers seeking scale and investors looking for a high-quality, income-generating rural asset in a strategic location.”

William Smith, Partner at W J Smith Estate Agents, added: “I have been involved in the letting and management of The Eglinton Estate for over 40 years and can safely say it is, without doubt, a highly productive and fertile block of land.

“The large, easily accessed fields together with their flat topography are a pleasure to work on for both arable and livestock farmers alike.”

The estate’s current use sees a substantial proportion let to local farming enterprises under Conacre Agreements, with the remainder farmed in-hand by the vendor.

The Conacre Agreements terminate on 31 October 2025, ensuring vacant possession for buyers seeking to reconfigure or intensify farming operations thereafter.

County Derry/Londonderry is renowned for its productive farmland, diverse landscapes and strong agricultural infrastructure. The estate sits at the heart of a thriving agri-business region, benefitting from local grain merchants, milk processors, machinery dealers and easy access to regional livestock markets and abattoirs.

The nearby city of Derry/Londonderry, designated UK City of Culture in 2013, provides extensive amenities, education and healthcare services, while also supporting a vibrant arts and cultural scene. City of Derry Airport offers regular connections to UK destinations, enhancing the estate’s attractiveness for buyers both locally and from further afield.