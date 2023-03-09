Detective Sergeant Harrison said: “We received a report shortly after 1.40pm that a lorry and two pedestrians had been involved in a road traffic collision.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the other emergency services. Sadly the boy, aged one, died at the scene.

“A woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”

A boy has died and a woman is seriously injured following a single road traffic collision in the Meeting Street area of Moira.

Detective Sergeant Harrison continued: “The road has since fully reopened to all traffic and our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Meeting Street or Main Street areas at this time, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 969 08/03/23.”

