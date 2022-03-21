Ongoing housing order means eggs can not be labelled ‘free-range’

Following a recent meeting with DEFRA regarding avian influenza measures which are still in place, the British Hen Welfare Trust said they were disappointed to advise that currently there are no plans to lift the restrictions.

“If free-range birds are housed, legislation dictates that free-range eggs can only be sold as free-range for a maximum of 16 weeks and, after that point, if a housing order is still in place eggs must be marked as barn eggs,” they explained.

“Farmers are now being advised by DEFRA to plan ahead for relabelling, indicating there is no clear date in sight for lifting the housing order.”

