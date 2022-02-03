Online system for Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) derogation records and 2022 applications now open

The NAP derogation is vital to some Northern Ireland cattle farms with higher stocking rates.

Subject to meeting certain nutrient management and environmental criteria, it enables farmers to better utilise the nutrients within grazing livestock manures and operate more efficiently at a higher stocking rate.

Farmers can now submit their applications here for 2022 applications and submission of 2021 records.

Applications must be submitted by 1 March 2022.

For non-derogated farms, records of 2021 organic manure exports must be submitted via DAERA Online Services by 31 January 2022.

Having a derogation allows farmers to operate up to a manure Nitrogen Loading limit of 250 kg N/ha/year, compared to the general limit of 170 kg N/ha/year in the Nutrients Action Programme.

This means they can maximise the use of manure nutrients on their farm without the need to export slurry and minimise their use of additional chemical fertilisers.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots commented: “I would encourage all farmers to check their farm nitrogen loading figures which can be done via the department’s online services and apply for a derogation if necessary.

“Farmers who intend to apply for a derogation, must still prepare a fertilisation plan for their holding by 1 March and keep it updated during the year.”

Mr Poots continued: “The online system makes it easier and quicker for farmers, or their agents, to submit records while at the same time reducing the risk of errors and hence potential penalties being applied to the Basic Payment.