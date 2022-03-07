Online timed auction of Blackface females

Making the top price of 7,500gns, was a one-crop ewe from the Harkins’ Loughash flock from Strabane, Northern Ireland. Sired by £26,000 Auldhouseburn and out of a ewe by £24,000 Elmscleugh, she sold, scanned with a single to £100,000 Loughash, to Kieran Donaghey, Clonmany.

Jim and Eoin Blackwood, Dalblair, Muirkirk, sold two ewes at 5,000gns apiece. First up, a one-crop daughter of £28,000 Auldhouseburn, out of a ewe by £52,000 Crossflatt, sold carrying twins to £13,000 Glenrath, to D Harrison, Annalong. Another, the same way bred, carrying a single to £13,000 Glenrath, went at 5,000gns to J McCurdy, Broughshane.

At 4,400gns, Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk, sold a two-crop ewe by £75,000 Dalchirla, out of a ewe by £50,000 Crossflatt, to Richard Carruthers, Merkland, Thornhill. Auldhouseburn also sold a gimmer, by £150,000 Auldhouseburn, at 3200gns, to Sean McGilligan, Dungiven, Co Derry.

Next best in the ewes, was a 4300gns bid for a two-crop ewe from Ewen Macmillan, Lurg, Fintry. Sired by £22,000 Dalchirla and scanned with twins to £3200 Midlock, she sold to E Fraser, Balgowan Farm, Laggan.

Best for the Wights’ Midlock consignment, from Crawford, was 3,100gns, for a four-crop ewe by £6000 Dalwyne, due with a single to the home-bred Buck. She sold to David Morrison, Dalwyne, Barr. Gimmers from Midlock sold to a top of 2,800gns, for a daughter of £24,000 Connachan, which went to CT and W Ennion, Moulin Farm, Mains of Moulin, Logiealmond.

A one-crop ewe from Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, sold at 2500gns, to R Hannah, High Balyett, Stranraer. Sired by £10,000 Allanfauld, she is due with twins to £48,000 Midlock.

Leading the gimmer trade, at 4900gns, was one from David Morrison’s Dalwyne flock from Barr, Girvan. Sired by £38,000 Crossflatt, out of a ewe by £12,000 Crossflatt, she sold due with a single to £15000 Midlock, to Martin McAteer, Claudy, Co Londonderry.

Another gimmer from Dalwyne made 2,500gns, selling to Brian Curran, Culmore, Co Derry. Again, she’s a daughter of £38,000 Crossflatt and in lamb to £15,000 Midlock, due with a single.

Martin McAteer also paid 4,300gns for a gimmer from Charlie and Cathal Harkin’s The Rock flock from Northern Ireland. A daughter of £4,800 Stroanback, she sold in lamb to £10,000 Elmscleugh, carrying twins.

Matthew Hamilton, Woolfords, Cobbinshaw, sold a gimmer by £1400 Woolfords, at 3,000gns, to Darren McCusker, Moneyscalp Road, Newry. A second prize winner at the virtual show, she’s carrying triplets to a son of £4,000 Woolfords.

Billy and Andrew Renwick, Blackhouse, Yarrow, received 2900gns for their gimmer, by £18,000 Mitchellslacks. Carrying twins to a home-bred son of £25,000 Midlock, that one sold to the Mitchellslacks flock at Thornhill, Dumfries.

At 2,700gns, David Murray, Lurgan, Aberfeldy, sold a gimmer by £1,000 Balernock, due with a single to £6000 Crossflatt, to Colm McAteer, Drumboy Road, Dromara.

Best for the Baillies’ Calla consignment, from Carnwath, was 26,00gns, paid by Jason Morrow, Dooish, Ballybofey, Co Donegal, for a gimmer by £5,500 Conway, due with twins to a twin brother of the £18,000 Calla sold last year.

Other leading prices:

Ewes: 2300gns (Lot 2) MERKLAND to C McAteer, Dromara, Co Down; 2100gns (Lot 59) LURG to J&P Harkin, Loughash, Donnemana; 2000gns (Lot 7) SIDLAW to R Munro, Fanmore, Mull; 2000gns (Lot 28) ORCHILMORE to C Mitchell, Cookstown, Co Tyrone; 1900gns (Lot 71) HILL OF ERROL to T Muirhead, Ptarmigan House, Blair Atholl; 1800gns (Lot 18) ALLANFAULD to Andrew McMillan, Baing Farm, Straiton; 1600gns (Lot 1) MERKLAND to A Walker, Balnaboth, Glenprosen; 1500gns (Lot 37) MAINS OF BURNBANK to D Morrison, Dalwyne, Barr.