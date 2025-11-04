Only 18% of quad users surveyed wear a helmet whilst operating a quad

The number of people that own or use a quad and that wear a helmet is worryingly low, survey results carried out at this years’ National Ploughing Championships can reveal.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey, which was part of Agri Aware’s Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, reveals some harrowing figures.

Although maybe not surprising for some, those who own or use a quad surveyed, only 18% said they wear a helmet at all times whilst operating a quad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining 72% answered they would sometimes, rarely or never wear a helmet whilst in use of a quad.

Only 18% of quad users surveyed by Agri Aware wear a helmet at all times

Of those surveyed that own or use a quad, just over 57% own a helmet, while just over 50% have completed a quad course – both of which under new legislations that came in, in 2023 are required by all quad users.

The final question of the survey related to quads was on the legal age limit to drive a such a machine. This showed that those surveyed, 41% either answered incorrectly or didn’t know what the legal age limit was, which is 16 years of age and over.

These stats bring further into light the need for further awareness on the legislation that is in place since 2023 and around the dangers a quad possesses, despite its popular and beneficial use on farms, according to Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin who said: “We are seeing more and more accidents involving quads on farms, some of which are fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, there is no doubt that there are many who are involved in accidents with quads that aren’t reported also.

“The results of the surveys completed at the National Ploughing Championships goes to show the work we need to do to in this space to ensure users of quads are aware of the legislative requirements that allow users to be safe whilst driving a quad.”