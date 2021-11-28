Open day at WK Powell and Sons

Richard Powell explains: “All fluke and worm products sold through WK Powell will have a SQP animal medicine advisor service added Free of Charge as an ongoing back up service to our customers.

“One of our main technologies is the Maycillin bolus, which is engineered to release the active compound Allicin. This zero milk withdrawal non-antibiotic technology is already being used extensively in Holland, Switzerland, Austria and Germany.

“Mayo Healthcare work in conjunction with Westway Health, a Biopharmaceutical company which has a track record in manufacturing novel non-antibiotic products for use in the dairy and livestock industry.

“The Mayo HealthCare range of cattle and calf boluses we have on offer, give high strength bolus supplementation, and have achieved excellent results on-farm. Our local Mayo HealthCare representative will also be available throughout the day to answer any questions.”

One Day only:

10% off a wide range of products including:

• Maycillin.

• All fluke and worm drenches.

• All Wellington Boots and a variety of clothing brands.

• All MHC Cattle and Calf Boluses.

• Maxspirin (Salix Alba based bolus for use after calving).

So call in to 197 Armagh Road, Keady, County Armagh, BT60 3AG.