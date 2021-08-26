Liz Armitage from Dundonald with fellow allotmenteer Sally Nelson from Newtownards. Pictures: Darryl Armitage
Open day held at Ards Allotments

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 12:08 pm

Jim Dixon from Newtownards with Andy Smylie from Comber at the allotments open day at Ards. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Andrew Potter, Dylan McCullough and Nickie Thompson with Positive Futures. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Johnny Smyth and his son Charlie from Newtownards with their dog Tony at the allotment open day. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Peter Cannel from Bangor at his allotment. Picture: Darryl Armitage

