Open Farm Weekend 2022 - Here are this year’s dates and the farms taking part

The popular event will run from Friday 17 June to Saturday 19 June, with a packed schedule of activities planned to showcase Northern Ireland’s food and farming industry.

This is the first time since 2019 that farms are able to host ‘in-person’ and more than 20 farms from across the province are looking forward to throwing open their gates and welcoming visitors inside.

The initiative, led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, with Bank of Ireland renewing its title sponsorship, is, yet again, set to capture the imagination of families and foodies from across the province and give a real behind the scenes snapshot of the local farm to fork story.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured Richard Primrose Bank of Ireland UK Agri-Business Manager, Aimee Davis from participating farm Laurel View, Templepatrick, Ulster Farmers’ Union Deputy President David Brown and sisters Maisie (age 4) and Adalyn Wallace (age 2)

Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland UK Agri-Business Manager, commented: “We all know how vital a thriving agri-food industry is to communities within Northern Ireland and we’re proud to, once again, be the title sponsor of this event to show our support.

“Building on the success of the growing online audiences these past few years, we’re looking forward to farmers having the chance to showcase their farms in person once again.

“Being back on farm will provide the perfect opportunity to practically illustrate and educate consumers on how our local food is produced and continue to help foster the growth and prosperity of this industry.”

The last two years saw Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend take on a virtual format, and although the in-person interaction with farm families was missed, the event did reach a new audience from across Northern Ireland and beyond.

With this in mind, selected farms will be streamed through Open Farm Weekend’s social media channels throughout the Friday and Saturday.

Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president, David Brown, added: “We are delighted to be in a position to host Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend back on farms this year.

“The last two years have been a challenge for all our farm families, and being able to welcome the public and share their passion and enthusiasm will be great to see.

“We are indebted to our title sponsor, Bank of Ireland, whose support has enabled us to deliver an engaging Open Farm Weekend programme of activities across the three days.

“Our aim with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is to showcase the outstanding contribution our farms and farm families make in producing the quality food we so often take for granted. “Throughout this year’s event we will focus on women in agriculture, environmental issues and the farm to fork story and I encourage everyone to visit our farms, speak to our farm families and really celebrate the wonderful produce available right here in Northern Ireland.”

Participating farms for Open Farm Weekend 2022 include:

Acton House

Armagh Cider Company

Bessvale Farm

Blackberry Hill Farm

Bullsbrook Farm

Broughgammon Farm

Castlescreen Farm

Chesnutt Farms

Churchview Farm

CAFRE Greenmount Campus

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus

D&D Holland

Donagh Cottage Farm

Hollow Farm

Jamison Potatoes

Laurel View Farm

Long Meadow

Millbank Farm

Murrays Farm

Ranelly Farm