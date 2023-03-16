Bank of Ireland has been confirmed again as title sponsor.

Led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, organisers are predicting up to 20,000 visitors will attend farms across Father’s Day weekend, 16-18 June, to enjoy a packed programme of free activities to showcase Northern Ireland food and farming at its best.

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend will represent all sectors within the farming industry, including dairy, beef, lamb, arable, poultry and vegetables. As all counties have a local farm participating, the public, wherever they live, will have the chance to learn more about a real working farm.

Pictured on Craighall Farm, Antrim, to launch Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2023 is Richard Primrose Bank of Ireland UK Agri-Business Manager, Claire Clarke from Craighall Farm, Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president, John McLenaghan, and Sadie, Freddie and Evie Morton. Craighall Farm is one of 20 farms participating in this year’s event over Father’s Day weekend 16-18 June

Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland UK Agri-Business Manager, said: “A thriving agri-food industry is vital for communities within Northern Ireland and we’re proud to once again be the title sponsor for Open Farm Weekend and to celebrate and recognise the important contribution the agri-food sector makes to our society and economy.”

UFU deputy president, William Irvine, added: “It’s a challenging time for farmers, but their enthusiasm and hard work never wavers, and we are delighted that the public will get to see this in June.”

He continued: “Throughout this year’s event we will be highlighting the importance of supporting local, farm diversification and animal welfare, and I encourage everyone to visit our farms, speak to our farm families and really celebrate the wonderful produce available right here in Northern Ireland.”

Participating Farms for Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2023 include: Armagh Apple Farm at Ballintaggart House, Bessvale Farm, Bullsbrook Farm, Broughgammon Farm, Churchview Farm, CAFRE Greenmount Campus, CAFRE Enniskillen Campus, Corbet House, Craighall Farm, D&D Holland, Dolan’s Social Farm, Donagh Cottage Farm, Gilfresh, Hollow Farm, Laurel View Farm, Millbank Farm, Murray’s Farm, Mullgarry Farm, Redhouse Holsteins and Yellow Road Farm.

