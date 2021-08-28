Open letter about the proposed badger cull

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has announced new Northern Ireland TB strategy proposals, asking farmers to accept more TB testing and cuts in compensation for TB reactors. In return, DAERA will sanction the badger cull demanded by the main farming organisations.

The cull, which is planned for a number of large areas across Northern Ireland, will involve the indiscriminate shooting of (mostly healthy) badgers, delivered and paid for by farmer-led companies.

Badger culling has never been conclusively proven to reduce TB in cattle.

As the TB Strategic Partnership Group acknowledged, the purpose of the badger cull is to “encourage a change in farmers’ behaviour”.

If industry representatives accept the compensation cuts in return for a badger cull and the full measures are enacted, what will happen then?

The root of the TB problem lies in the large reservoir of undetected TB infection in Northern Ireland herds.

This will mean a significant increase in reactors when the new testing measures are rolled out.

Farmers will be losing more cattle and receiving a lot less for them.

This is a high price to pay in return for a controversial and damaging badger cull with no proven benefit.

Less compensation won’t be the only cost to farmers. The department is expecting land owners to pay the badger cull companies from their own pockets.

And how long will culling go on for? Seven years? Ten years? Indefinitely?

The Republic’s culling programme started 17 years ago.

Badgers are still being culled there and TB is rising again in Irish herds.

Then there’s the £millions of tax-payers’ money that the Department will spend overseeing the badger culling programme.

This is money that could be better spent on less divisive and more effective TB prevention measures as well as supporting farming families dealing with the emotional trauma and financial loss of breakdowns.

There is growing public anger towards badger culling.

The cull proposals will place the responsibility – and the blame – for the killing of thousands of healthy badgers squarely on the industry.

This will prove very damaging at a time when the environmental impact of our food production is under greater scrutiny than ever.

The Northern Ireland farming community is at risk of sleep-walking into supporting a disastrous wildlife intervention policy, lured by promises that can’t and won’t be fulfilled. Sound familiar?

There is an alternative. The Welsh government has rejected badger culling in favour of more effective cattle measures.

Wales has halved the number of new herd incidents and Welsh farmers continue to receive full compensation.

Yet the Northern Ireland TB strategy consultation document fails to mention this successful approach – why?

Killing badgers will not be any remedy for bovine TB. Indeed, it could instead prove extremely toxic for the Northern Ireland farming industry as a whole.

Mike Rendle

Northern Ireland