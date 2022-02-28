Opening date for £300,000,000 Single Application funding announced

Making the announcement, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said the funding, totalling some £300,000,000, is the largest source of income for local farmers.

Single Applications and Entitlement Transfer applications can be submitted via DAERA’s Online Service from 1 March.

The Entitlement Transfer Service will close on 3 May.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots launches the Single Application and Maps and Entitlement Transfer Services for 2022 at the farm of Andrew Wilson in Moira.

Single Applications must be submitted by 16 May to avoid a late claim penalty.

The last date for accepting Single Applications is 9 June.

The Single Application is the method for claiming any of the following schemes:

- Basic Payment Scheme (BPS);

- Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP);

- Regional Reserve Entitlement allocation or top up (as a Young Farmer or New Entrant);

- Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS);

- Farm Woodland Premium Scheme (FWPS);

- Farm Woodland Scheme (FWS);

- Forest Expansion Scheme (Annual Premia);

- Small Woodland Grant Scheme (SWGS); or

- Protein Crops Scheme.

The minister commented: “I am delighted to announce that the 2022 Single Application and Maps Service and Entitlements Transfer Service will open on Tuesday 1 March.

“I would encourage all farmers to apply early so they don’t miss out on this funding which is the single largest source of income for them.

“We have seen over recent years the importance and value of our local high quality food sector and the need to ensure the financial viability of these businesses.

“Our food producers should have confidence in their future so I would urge all farmers to apply early and use our Advisory Service helpline on 0300 200 7848 if they need any help or guidance.”

Mr Poots continued: “The Protein Crops Scheme was a huge success in 2021 and will be available again in 2022.

“This scheme aims to encourage the production of combinable beans, peas and sweet lupins in Northern Ireland and is worth up to £330 per hectare, providing the 1,000 hectare cap is not reached.

“I would encourage farmers to consider planting these crops and applying for the support available on their Single Application,” he ended.

Farmers should also use the Single Application and Map Service to notify the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) of any changes to their land.

Farmers should submit their applications as soon as possible from 1 March 2022 onwards to allow adequate time to check all their information and ensure it is correct to avoid unnecessary penalties.

Customers logging-on to DAERA Online Services in 2022 will be taken through a ‘two-factor authentication’ process, involving a security code sent to their mobile or email address.