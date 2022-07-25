Opening date for Tranche 6 EFS Wider applications announced

EFS Wider Level applies to land outside areas of environmental designation and, as such, will be available to most farmers in Northern Ireland.

Applicants simply choose which options they feel best suit the needs of their farm business and then submit an application for the land they will have control of for the five-year duration of the scheme.

Launching Tranche 6 of the scheme, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said: “The EFS supports farmers to implement environmental measures on their land.

“In this way we aim to protect and enhance biodiversity and water quality, and mitigate against climate change by sequestering carbon.

“I am therefore delighted to launch Tranche 6 of the Wider Level to help us support our agricultural and environmental objectives.

“The application process must be completed online, and for those who may experience issues with access, my staff within the EFS team can offer assistance.

“I’m encouraging those eligible to get ready now so that they can avail of this funding.”

Applications for Tranche 6 EFS Wider must be submitted by Friday 23 September 2022.

Get ready now. Consider the options for your farm.

Although there will be four weeks to submit an application it is advisable to start thinking about what options might be best suited to your farm.

Full details of the current range of Options are available on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/environmental-farming-scheme-efs-wider-level or contact your local DAERA Direct office for more information.

Unlike previous agri-environment schemes, the EFS is designed so that the majority of the works are completed and claimed in the first year.

This means that you should be confident that you can complete all the work you apply for within the stated time periods.

If you have already taken part in Tranche 1 of EFS Wider, your existing agreement will expire on 31 December this year and, so, you are now eligible to re-apply for a new Tranche 6 agreement (which will commence on 1 January 2023).

Please note that your agreement will not automatically renew so you need to reapply if you wish to remain in the scheme.

Check your access to DAERA Online Services. As the application can only be made online there may be a few steps you can take now to ensure that you are ready to make an application.

For example, you will need access to DAERA Online Services and you must also have a current email address that you can access.

If you already have a Government Gateway ID and Password that you use for the Single Application and Maps Service, then you can use the same log-in details to access the EFS online application.

If you do not already have access, you will have to apply to register.

Alternatively, you may wish to use an agent who can represent your business online.