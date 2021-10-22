Opportunity to secure elite genetics

Looking forward to the 50th Anniversary Simmental Spectacular at Dungannon Farmers' Mart on Friday 22nd October are NI Simmental Cattle Breeders' Club chairman Keith Nelson, and vice chairman Andrew Clarke.

Representing a significant milestone in the history of the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club, founded on 8th March 1971, the Golden Anniversary event is expected to attract interest from pedigree herd owners throughout the UK and Ireland.

The catalogue for the much-anticipated sale has attracted an entry of 12 bulls, 39 elite maiden and in-calf heifers, one cow with calf at foot, and a selection of cross-bred Simmental females.

“This is a sale not to be missed,” explained breed club chairman Keith Nelson. “Club members have joined forces to offer Simmental enthusiasts an unrivalled choice of bloodlines from some of the best cow families and herds Northern Ireland.

“The sale gives buyers a unique opportunity to secure top-notch heifers that would be retained by pedigree breeders, and not offered for sale at auction.”

Conducted under the auspices of the British Simmental Cattle Society, all pedigree animals featured in the catalogue have been DNA verified, and will be sold with National Beef Association warranties. They have all been bred and consigned by herds participating in a CHeCS approved animal health scheme. Vendors are ranked in categories 1 to 4 for Johnes risk, and animals have been vaccinated for BVD.

Keith Nelson added: “Prospective buyers can bid with confidence, as all entries have had to adhere to the society’s strict pedigree sale rules. Animals will also be veterinary inspected on the morning of the sale.

“This is not an export sale, but the majority of vendors are willing to carry out the necessary movement tests following the sale, if required.”

Herds represented in the catalogue include: Ashfurly, Ashland, Ballinalare Farm, Ballymoney, Bannhill Farm, Breaghey, Cladymore, Drumacritten, Drumagarner, Edenbann, Hillhead Farm, Inishargy, Lakeside, Longbeach, Omorga, Owenskerry, Ranfurly and Scribby Farms.

The bulls on offer range in age from February 2020 to September 2020, and are sons of leading AI sires such as the 14,000gns Saltire Impressive, the polled Coose Gambler, Clonagh Tiger Gallant, Woodhall Ferrari, and the 2014 and 2015 Balmoral Show champion Dermotstown Delboy.

Gareth Wilson is offering the 2013 cow Ashland Ella Beauty EX90, selling with her March born Curaheen Gunshot heifer calf at foot.

The heifers catalogued range in age from March 2019 to January 2021, and come from proven cow families such as Daffodil, Kleeb, Weikel, Vida, and Sweet Katja at Raceview to name a few.

They are daughters of proven breed greats such as Team Celtic, Curaheen Dickens, Samark Superman, Curaheen Bandit, Kilbride Farm Dragoon, the 10,000gns Stirling supremo Drumlone Anchor, Dermotstown Delboy, Ballinalare Farm Galaxy, Woodhall Ferrari, Islavale Frontier, the 10,000gns reserve junior Stirling champion Denizes Fantastic, Lissadell King, Omorga Murray, Omorga Volvo, Curaheen Wakeman, Curaheen Earp, the 18,000 Euro Curaheen Drifter and Mullyknock Gallant.

Breeders will also have an opportunity to bid for some of the last remaining, and sought-after straws of Carnkern Titan semen. There are three straws of Camus Vibrant (Hockenhull Marvel x Star Fanny) also on offer.

Judging gets underway at 10.00am, and is in the capable hands of British Simmental Cattle Society president Stewart Stronach from the Islavale Herd based in Keith, Banffshire.

Auctioneer Trevor Wylie will get the sale underway at noon. Bidding is also available online. Log-on to www.livestock-live.com, or download the App. Contact Dungannon Farmers’ Mart prior to the sale for online bidding approval tel: 028 8772 2727.