THE clock is ticking for beef farmers who have not yet signed up for a scheme that is worth up to an extra £75 per eligible animal slaughtered.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir is urging farm businesses to register now for the Beef Carbon Reduction (BCR) Scheme – with failure to opt-in by the December 31 deadline resulting in farmers missing out on payment for eligible animals slaughtered this year.

“The BCR Scheme is a significant milestone in supporting our farming sector in its move towards greater environmental sustainability and is a key lever in helping the agriculture sector meet the obligations of the Climate Change Act,” said the Minister.

“I would encourage farmers to opt in for this scheme and engage with the department on how best to adapt their on-farm practices to meet the targets set and contribute to a more environmentally sustainable and productive sector.

“The new animal information screens through the system update will be a useful tool to help farm businesses achieve this.”

The BCR Scheme, introduced by the Department of Agriculture at the start of the year, is aimed at encouraging beef farmers to reduce the slaughter age of clean finished beef cattle to improve the efficiency of the local beef sector and reduce livestock greenhouse gas emissions.

It is being implemented initially over a four-year period and will incentivise a progressive reduction in the age at slaughter each year. Payments of £20, £40 and £60 will be made for eligible animals slaughtered in January, February and March of this year respectively. From April 1, 2024, the scheme will provide the farmer with funding of £75 for each eligible animal slaughtered.

Payments, however, are capped at a maximum of 352,000 animals in Northern Ireland per scheme year.

There has recently been a new system update to the BCR portal to help farm businesses keep track of their animal data.

Farm businesses and authorised persons who have opted in can now check the portal to view the status of their cattle to confirm if the slaughtered animal will be eligible for payment. It also allows farm businesses to check if live cattle are approaching the maximum age of slaughter in that scheme year.

Eligible farm businesses must opt into the scheme online to receive payment and can do so now via the DAERA website at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/how-do-i-opt-bcr

DAERA says it has made the opt-in process as quick and simple as possible. It requires a tick-box to be completed.

Farm businesses only need to opt in once for BCR from 2024. If they do not opt in, they will not get paid for eligible cattle slaughtered in 2024. If the business has opted in, they will receive a BCR payment each year thereafter, provided they meet the eligibility requirements.

Businesses must have claimed and be eligible for Basic Payment Scheme in 2024, or its replacement in future years, to avail of the BCR Scheme in that particular year. If farm businesses opt in and do not have any eligible animals in that scheme year, no penalties will apply.

Communications of the opt-in status of this scheme are delivered through DAERA Messaging to farm businesses and their authorised person (if applicable).

Notification of new DAERA messages will be sent to the DAERA registered account holder(s) via e-mail. Farmers are encouraged to ensure the email address held for them is up to date and to check their emails regularly for communications from DAERA Area-based Schemes.

Full details of the BCR Scheme, including business and animal eligibility rules, are available to view on the DAERA webpage https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/beef-carbon-reduction-scheme