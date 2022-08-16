Optimise calf housing to make best use of feed

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As current feed prices are increased, now more than ever, it is crucial that calves can maximise use of milk replacer and concentrate feed for growth and development.

The first eight weeks present a great opportunity to optimise the development of vital organs and muscle tissue that will have knock-on benefits in heifer puberty, age at first calving and production in the first and subsequent lactations. Where calves are restricted in the first eight weeks, this opportunity is missed and relying on compensatory growth afterwards may have consequences on heifer puberty and future performance.

The young calf uses metabolisable energy (ME) primarily for metabolism, immune function and thermoregulation (maintaining core body temperature), excess energy is then available for growth. When working from the most recent models from Nutrient Requirements for dairy cattle (NASEM, 2021) based on all the available research, a 45kg calf being housed at 10°C would require approx. 520g/day of milk replacer to maintain itself. This means that at least 900g/day (2.5-3% BW) is required for target growth in the first six weeks, during which the immature rumen still needs time to develop. Restricting calves to less than this will prevent feed efficiency of 2:1 being achieved and adds an unnecessary stressor during a critical time.

To make sure the calf can use as much of this for growth as possible, we must minimise the issues that increase energy demand for immunity and thermoregulation, ie. reduce bacterial challenges to calves through hygiene and maximise thermal comfort by providing dry, insulative environments. One of the biggest challenges in Northern Ireland calf rearing environments is moisture. 1) It reduces effective temperature by dampening therefore adding stress to the calf and 2) it increases bacterial survival. Being in a maritime climate, relative humidity is frequently greater than 80% which allows prolonged airborne bacterial survival. To worsen the effects of moisture many cattle buildings are constructed with steel and tin, which are poor insulators, and when combined with insufficient airflow, cause increased humidity within housing. Designing calf-centred rearing environments is a function of:

a) choosing materials that will insulate the calf

b) ensuring moisture removal by consistent airflow and drainage

c) it can be practically cleaned at any time when needed.

Each farm has different challenges and as a result, producing calf management systems that suit both the labour availability and the calves’ needs will also differ.