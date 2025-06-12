Organ wizard Muriel raises £3,000 for church fundraiser

Muriel Irwin played virtually non-stop for almost four hours to raise funds to repair the church organ

MURIEL Irwin, the organist emeritus of the parish of Eglish in County Armagh, has been playing the organ in Drumsallan church for over 75 years – but of late there has been the odd duff note!

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That has not been Mrs Irwin’s fault, however, but rather the 112-year-old instrument is in need of a touch of tender loving care – and a cash injection of some £35,000.

Such a trifle thing has not discouraged the talented octogenarian – but rather inspired her to undertake a four-hour organ-playing marathon to raise vital funds for her much cherished keyboard and pipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a recent inspection of the organ within the church, it was discovered that significant work was needed to repair it.

What had started as the odd ‘dodgy note’, transpired to be decaying gussets and bellows, a dodgy pneumatic touchbox, a blower on its last legs and decades of accumulated dust and dirt in the pipes.

Overall, the organ will require complete dismantling and then reassembled by skilled craftsmen at a cost of £35,000.

Built in 1913 by Peter Conacher & Co at a cost of £207, the organ is ideal for the parish church in size, tone and presence. There is little doubt when it fires up that there is life left in the good girl yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Mrs Irwin proved with her challenge – running through an extensive repertoire of church favourites and special requests from her audience, who showed their appreciation by dropping donations into a milk churn ‘collection box’ at the top of the aisle.

She was assisted by the Derryfubble Accordion Band, which included solos from Tyrone Graham and Johnston Irwin, as well as musical pieces by Rach Neville, Margaret Knipe and Rachel Ewing.

The attendees also enjoyed a wonderful demonstration of traditional bagpipes from Cavanapole Pipe Band to add to the day.

Except for a 30 minute break, when Jim Conlan stepped in, Muriel played non-stop for almost four hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Church of Ireland parish of Eglish, known locally as Drumsallan, has stood on the hill just outside Armagh for over 200 years.

It’s imposing bell tower is visible for miles around, and many an individual has come to know it as a landmark in their journey along the back roads of rural Ulster.

Over the past number of years this parish has been a beacon of light and hope within a largely farming community, particularly during and after Covid-19. Church rector the Rev Andy Moore said: “A great day was had by all who attended, and thanks goes to Mrs Irwin for leading the day and arranging all the pieces of music herself. An inspiration to all of us within the parish.

“There was a great attendance of people throughout the afternoon and they showed their appreciation of Muriel’s playing with both their applause and their generous donations to the organ fund.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish has commenced a programme of fundraising to get the organ back into top condition but much work remains to be done. To date, it has raised £10,000 – £3,000 of which came from Mrs Irwin’s organ marathon on June 7.

Any business or individual that would like to help in the fundraising, either through sponsorship or contribution, is most welcome to contact the rector on 028 3754 8289.