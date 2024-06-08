The Show offers a fantastic, fun day out for all the family, with something for everyone. It is a one-day celebration of local farming, food and rural life.

On the day there will be a variety of livestock classes, with thousands of animals being judged, including beef, dairy, sheep, horses, ponies, donkeys, pigs, poultry, rabbits and cavies. This year all entries are to be made online for the first time at www.castlewellanshow.com

Attractions include the ever-popular showjumping, impressive dog agility, the return of the pony games and a family pet show. For younger visitors there is plenty to see and do, with children's entertainment, bouncy castles, face painting and much more.

A great variety of trade stands means there is something to suit all tastes, with beauty products, toys, clothes and farm machinery to browse. In the impressive craft village visitors will find local, homemade arts and crafts as well as original artwork by acclaimed artists such as Nigel Allison and Catherine Swan.

Other highlights include the home industries marquee, where local schools get involved with some amazing displays. Tuck into something tasty in the food village, proudly promoting local produce. There is also a new eco village at this year’s show, promoting the environment and sustainability, sure to be an interesting addition.

Attractions this year include Mourne Alpacas, fleece marquee, model farm displays, spinners and weavers, NI stick makers, Seaforde Vintage Club displays, displays from PSNI and NIFRS, dancing displays, Castlewellan Integrated Choir, a vintage tea marquee by Spa and Seaforde WI and a showcase from County Down Young Farmers.

With all this, and so much more to enjoy, Castlewellan Show offers a fantastic local day out for all the family.

Castlewellan Show runs Saturday 13 July, from 9am to 6pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.castlewellanshow.com

