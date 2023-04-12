Outdoor Recreation NI encourages NI public to explore the great outdoors responsibly

The organisation encourages the Northern Ireland public to get out and about and explore their natural surroundings whilst also staying safe and preserving the environment.

Burning season refers to the time of the year when heather, rough grass and other vegetation is burned with the intention of regeneration as it encourages new growth to sprout from existing plants.

As the burning season wraps up ahead of the summer season, there will be increased activity, meaning the public need to be extra vigilant.

Fire burns stubble on the field

A well-managed heather habitat is a very valuable resource to have on any farm as it provides grazing space for cattle and sheep.

Heather moorland forms a distinctive component of the landscape and is a very important wildlife habitat.

Kerry Kirkpatrick, communication and training executive at Outdoor Recreation NI, commented: “We appreciate the importance of burning season and the benefits it has to our environment, however, we are aware of the associated dangers to heather burning, and so we urge the public to be mindful of these while still enjoying the great outdoors.”

She continued: “Burning season is exclusive to peatlands and, therefore, should not affect outdoor public spaces.

“As we approach summer, the weather conditions are making it easier to get out and about and explore the beautiful surroundings on our doorstep here in Northern Ireland, and we encourage the public to make the most of it.”

The OutmoreNI.com website provides information on the many types of trails and places available to explore in Northern Ireland.

These can be filtered by county and by the type of activity that can be carried out, such as walking, cycling, mountain biking or kayaking.

Users can even use the site to identify what type of place they would like to visit, for example the beach, park, nature reserve or forest.

The interactive map is designed to be visually appealing and easy to distinguish the different trails and places from each other.

The site is regularly updated and provides information on how to stay on the ‘Right Side of Outside’ and explore NI’s outdoor spaces safely and responsibly.

In addition to encouraging more people into the outdoors, OutmoreNI also wants to ensure that our outdoor trails and places are well looked after. The Right Side of Outside is a number of direct messages intended to educate people into how best to safely enjoy and look after the outdoors.

This includes things like ‘Always bring your litter home with you’ and ‘Check the weather and bring the right equipment’.