Outlook for cereal growers this autumn looks promising

However, there is a huge and very immediate problem looming for many growers; a temporary shortage of propionic acid globally that will impact locally on how moist grain will be handled and stored after harvest.

Pre-Harvest Grain Store Management

Now is a good time to start cleaning stores in preparation for the harvest. Bear in mind that no insect pests of grain come in from the field – they are all in the store or on associated machinery just waiting for the grain to arrive. Pests such as grain weevils, saw-tooth grain beetles and mites survive on spilled grain which can be found in crevices, ledges, roof trusses, pits, ducts and augers. Successful control requires an integrated approach that includes good store hygiene, monitoring for any pest activity and, if necessary, then, applications of pesticides.

Winter barley harvest at Cartland Mill, Co Tyrone

A good store hygiene plan

Store cleaning is crucial and should be done as early as possible – ideally at least two months before crop storage is required. It’s important to remember that even empty stores can be at risk of infestation, and particularly if there is grain left from a previous crop. The store should be swept and vacuumed to remove all loose fragments and previous crop that could shelter pests. As well as cleaning the obvious areas, farmers should be sure to check and clean awkward and inaccessible places, including roof spaces and ventilation ducts, tops of dividing walls, grain driers and grain handling equipment.

Pest monitoring

Once the store has been cleaned, it is advisable to check for the presence of insect pests using pheromone traps. These should be placed strategically around the grain store, and if insect pests are detected, then the store should be treated with an insecticide.

Treatment

Where an application of insecticide to the structure of the store is required, options are fewer than previous years. ACTELLIC 50EC is now only approved for application directly to insect infested grain. K-OBIOL EC25, a pyrethroid insecticide, is now one of the very few products approved for spraying the fabric of the store and handling machinery.

K-OBIOL EC25 is an insecticide containing deltamethrin for treating both the fabric of buildings and for application directly to infested grain, for the control of crawling insects such as grain weevils, saw-toothed grain beetles and grain borers. As well as providing a quick knockdown of grain storage pests on application, it continues to control insect pests that come into contact with the treated surfaces for up to two months after application. There is no waiting period between treatment and use of the store and equipment. However, for maximum efficacy, treatment should be applied three to four weeks before filling the store to target pests at every stage.

Pre-Harvest Desiccation

With the supply issues around propionic acid and the impact this will have on the safe storage of grain, doing everything to reduce the moisture content of the crop at the time of combining takes on added significance this season.