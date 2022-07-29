Outstanding 110 acre ‘arable quality’ dairy farm for sale

The farm, located on the Agivey Road, Kilrea, Coleraine, is being offered for sale due to business diversification.

The exceptional ‘Four Bushes Farm’ sits in a highly sought after area, renowned for its arable land quality and residential appeal.

Kilrea is situated around two and a half miles south, while Garvagh is approximately four and a half miles west of the farm. Coleraine is also just 11 miles north of the holding.

This location boasts a spectacular area to reside, given its close proximity to many of Northern Ireland’s attractions, including the stunning Causeway Coast and the Dark Hedges.

Whoever becomes the fortunate new owner of this farm will have the rare opportunity to carry out their farming practices in one of the most beautiful parts of the Northern Ireland countryside. Selling agent, R.A. Noble & Co, states: “This magnificent dairy farm, which fronts onto and overlooks the River Bann, comprises circa 110 acres of arable quality lands and an extensive modern dairy farm with a five-bedroom detached two-storey dwelling thereon.

“The top quality holding, which is comprised within a compact block on either side of the Agivey Road, is split into a range of manageable fields, which would be highly capable for arable purposes but are currently mostly utilised for growing silage and grazing for the dairy farm.”

This complete dairy farm boasts numerous farm buildings to include: * Modern 18 point dairy master swing over parlour with feed to yield, shedding gate, 10,000 litre bulk tank with plate cooler, etc * 130-cow cubicles with mattresses and two bedded pens * 60’ x 40’ dry cow house with 17 cubicles and four bedded calving pens * 75’ x 25’ slatted beef house * New crush and handling facility set up * 24 weaned calf cubicle house * 36 cubicle shed and crush (75’ x 35’) * 75’ x 20’ machinery shed * 75’ x 25’ feeding house * Three large open silo clamps, two slurry stores (100k and 400k gallon) * Calf house, meal store and 10 ton molasses tank * Bore hole well and three meal bins. * Six-cylinder Deutz diesel backup generator (connected to farmyard and dwelling) * 75’ x 25’ slatted beef house * 90K gallon below ground slurry tank with solid slabbed covers * Open silage clamp and livestock handling facilities * 36 cubicle slatted house 60’ x 50’ The dwelling house comprises a tastefully finished traditional farmhouse of part cavity/part stone wall construction.

The property benefits from OFCH, most DG PVC windows and had a new roof fitted around 10 years ago. There is a telephone mast situated in a field on the opposite side of the road to the farmyard, which currently generates an income of £1,250 per annum. The farmhouse at the yard across the road previously benefitted from planning permission for a replacement dwelling site which has since lapsed.

It’s understood this dwelling would remain suitable for a replacement dwelling site, subject to statutory approvals.

You can find out more here or contact R.A. Noble & Co on Tel. 028 8554 8242 or via email: [email protected]

