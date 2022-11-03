Marketed by H.A. McIlrath and Sons, Carnany Farm is located on the Kilraughts Road, Ballymoney, County Antrim.

This impressive farm is situated just off the Ballymoney Bypass and is only 10 miles from the stunning Causeway Coast.

H.A McIlrath and Sons state: “This is the largest and finest dairy farm we have ever offered for sale and we expect a good deal of interest.”

The four-bedroom house, which was built in 1995, has been finished to a high standard and includes OFCH and PVC Double Glazing.

The house and yard have road frontage and are approached by a wide asphalt lane.

Yard

- Open machinery sheds 60 x 25 and 45 x 25. Portal frame grain store 90 x 45.

- Open silos 130 x 40 and 130 x 30. Shuttered silo 150 x 50. Cattle shed 135 x 25

- Half slatted. Calving pen 45 x 25.

- Slatted cubicle house 195 x 50. Collecting area, mostly slatted 90 x 25.

- Feeding passage and collecting area solid floor 100 x 45.

Carnany Farm is available as a whole for £4,000,000 or in lots. Image: H.A. McIlrath and Sons

- Portal frame slatted cubicles 100 x 45, parlour building 60 x 20.

- Pearson Parlour (10 years, 24 each side, 60 x 20). 15000 litre milk tank.

- Permastore (350,000 round ring slurry store).

- Qmac five-ton meal bin.

- Portal frame slatted cubicles 100 x 45.

- Open portal frame calf house 60 x 25.

Carnany Farm is available as a whole, with an asking price of £4,000,000, or in lots as follows:

Lot One - House, yard and 80.54 acres (guide price: £2,100,000)

Lot Two - Bypass 66.15 acres, (guide price: £575,000)

Lot Three - Landsdale 77.10 acres (guide price: £675,000)

Lot Four - Opposite Lot One 65.30 acres (guide price: £650,000)

View the listing in full here, or contact H.A. McIlrath and Sons on Tel. 028 2954 0588 for further information.

