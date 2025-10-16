Outstanding achievements at Northern Ireland Charollais Sheep flock competition

In addition, Artnagullion Flock has been named reserve overall flock in Northern Ireland.
David Anderson of the Balllyhunsley flock had the task of judging this year’s flock competition.
David Anderson remarked on the breeder’s dedication to excellence continues to set high standards within the sheep breeding community across Northern Ireland.
Novice Section
Ewes
1. Gareth and Jason Henderson
2. Kinley Tener
Ewe Lambs
1. Kinley Tener
2. Gareth and Jason Henderson
Small Flock
Ewes
1. William McAllister
2. Rebecca McBratney
3. Jamie Davison
Ewe Lambs
1. William McAllister
2. Jamie Davison
3. Rebecca McBratney
Medium Flock
Ewes
1. Graham Foster
2. Richard Powell
3. Kenny, GeoTrey & Shelia Malcomson
Ewe Lambs
1. Graham Foster
2. Richard Powell
3. Harold McBratney
Large Flock
Ewes
1. Alister Moore
2. Ian Goudy
Ewe Lambs
1. Alister Moore
2. Ian Goudy
Stock Rams
1. Graham Foster
2. Alister Moore
3. Richard Powell
Ram Lamb
1. Gareth and Jason Henderson
2. William McAllister
3. Jamie Davison
Club Awards
Chairman Trophy – Harold McBratney
Novice Sheild – Lauren Ryan
Overall Ewe Lambs – William McAllister Top Price in Carlise – Graham Foster
National Show – Graham Foster