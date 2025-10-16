Outstanding achievements at Northern Ireland Charollais Sheep flock competition

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:13 BST
Springhill flock has claimed the overall champion flock title in Northern Ireland.

In addition, Artnagullion Flock has been named reserve overall flock in Northern Ireland.

David Anderson of the Balllyhunsley flock had the task of judging this year’s flock competition.

David Anderson remarked on the breeder’s dedication to excellence continues to set high standards within the sheep breeding community across Northern Ireland.

Novice Section

Ewes

1. Gareth and Jason Henderson

2. Kinley Tener

Ewe Lambs

1. Kinley Tener

2. Gareth and Jason Henderson

Small Flock

Ewes

1. William McAllister

2. Rebecca McBratney

3. Jamie Davison

Ewe Lambs

1. William McAllister

2. Jamie Davison

3. Rebecca McBratney

Medium Flock

Ewes

1. Graham Foster

2. Richard Powell

3. Kenny, GeoTrey & Shelia Malcomson

Ewe Lambs

1. Graham Foster

2. Richard Powell

3. Harold McBratney

Large Flock

Ewes

1. Alister Moore

2. Ian Goudy

Ewe Lambs

1. Alister Moore

2. Ian Goudy

Stock Rams

1. Graham Foster

2. Alister Moore

3. Richard Powell

Ram Lamb

1. Gareth and Jason Henderson

2. William McAllister

3. Jamie Davison

Club Awards

Chairman Trophy – Harold McBratney

Novice Sheild – Lauren Ryan

Overall Ewe Lambs – William McAllister Top Price in Carlise – Graham Foster

National Show – Graham Foster

Medium flock Ewe Lambs Winners

1. Medium flock Ewe Lambs Winners

Medium flock Ewe Lambs Winners Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Stock Ram Winners

2. Stock Ram Winners

Stock Ram Winners Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Medium Flock Ewes Winners

3. Medium Flock Ewes Winners

Medium Flock Ewes Winners Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Large Flock Ewes and Ewe Lambs Winners

4. Large Flock Ewes and Ewe Lambs Winners

Large Flock Ewes and Ewe Lambs Winners Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice