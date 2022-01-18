Outstanding farm for sale includes dwelling, outbuildings and prime agricultural lands

This attractive property – 35 Ballydonaghy Road, Crumlin - sits back from the country road, down a tarmac driveway with double entrance electric gates.

There is a substantial concrete yard leading to a stone built barn and a further enclosed concrete yard with two collection pens, crush, open clamp silo, four-link hayshed/cattle house and a five-link machinery house.

The agricultural land, extending to approximately 24.4 acres, is well fenced and presently all in grass, with frontage to the Ballydonaghy Road.

Inside the dwelling there are three reception rooms, a kitchen/dining area, utility room, four bedrooms (one downstairs), and a bathroom and WC (also a downstairs WC).

The property also has an impressive games room with a snooker table, brick-built bench seating and bar counter.

The entrance porch has a feature stain glass window, while the lounge contains an antique styled fireplace, cornice ceiling and feature round stain glass window.

The family Room has a multi-stove burner with tiled surround and a cornice ceiling.

In the kitchen/dining area there are a range of high and low level units, an extractor fan, single drainer double bowl sink unit with mixer taps, and understairs cupboard, tongue and groove ceiling with recessed lighting, tiled floor and part tiled walls. A utility room includes a single drawer stainless steel sink unit with mixer taps, cupboard space, tiled floor and part tiled walls.

The first floor bathroom, meanwhile, boasts a corner bath with shower fitting, a shower cubicle with electric shower, pedestal wash hand basin and WC, bathroom cabinet with mirror doors and tiled walls.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with the agent Norman Morrow & Co.

You can contact them on Tel. 028 9442 3291 or email [email protected]

